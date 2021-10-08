'There is a lot of work to be done' | Racine Lutheran High School addresses allegations

RACINE — After allegations of racism and bigotry came out against Racine Lutheran High School, its administration said Friday that its response had fallen short.

“We recognize that our plans to curb this behavior have not proved to be effective,” the Racine Lutheran High School Board of Directors said in a statement released Friday morning. “We are calling on outside sources to guide our staff and students to understand and prepare to make RLHS a safe place where God’s children can gather to learn more about their Heavenly Father as they prepare for their life’s work. This will be an ongoing plan to restore peace to RLHS. We know there is a lot of work to be done.”

The statement Friday follows a series of incidents at the school, including students wearing shirts reading “Trump’s border wall” during Homecoming activities; vandalism that included a racial slur and anti-Semitic symbolism; accusations of students of color being punished harshly than their white counterparts; and a school-affiliated Mount Pleasant Police officer allegedly making what was called a “veiled threat” about a student who brought forth concerns about discrimination. Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said Thursday the officer is under investigation.