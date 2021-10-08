'There is a lot of work to be done' | Racine Lutheran High School addresses allegations

RACINE — After allegations of racism and bigotry came out against Racine Lutheran High School, its administration said Friday that its response had fallen short.
“We recognize that our plans to curb this behavior have not proved to be effective,” the Racine Lutheran High School Board of Directors said in a statement released Friday morning. “We are calling on outside sources to guide our staff and students to understand and prepare to make RLHS a safe place where God’s children can gather to learn more about their Heavenly Father as they prepare for their life’s work. This will be an ongoing plan to restore peace to RLHS. We know there is a lot of work to be done.”
The statement Friday follows a series of incidents at the school, including students wearing shirts reading “Trump’s border wall” during Homecoming activities; vandalism that included a racial slur and anti-Semitic symbolism; accusations of students of color being punished harshly than their white counterparts; and a school-affiliated Mount Pleasant Police officer allegedly making what was called a “veiled threat” about a student who brought forth concerns about discrimination. Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said Thursday the officer is under investigation.
The Racine Lutheran High School Board of Directors said it would not tolerate acts of hate and individuals that commit such acts “will be held accountable according to our policies.”
During a news conference on Thursday, a number of allegations against the school were discussed. Darryl Morin, president of Forward Latino, said “there’s been an effort by some to intimidate and persecute and demonize the students who have come forward.”
Among the allegations:
- Rules and disciplinary measures being handed out unfairly, with students of color being punished more harshly.
- Students who have negative lunch account balances have also allegedly had their struggles with poverty discussed out loud by staff in front of other students, including having food taken away from them in public repeatedly.
- Latino students also said that they had wanted to put up displays to celebrate
- , which began Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15, but were not allowed to.
In the statement released Friday, the RLHS Board of Directors quoted Scripture.
“Our school community is part of the body of Christ. In the Apostle Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians, he wrote about being members of the body of Christ,” the board of directors said in the statement. “In verse 26, Paul wrote that “if one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honored, all rejoice together” (1 Corinthians 12:26). We have members of the body of Christ here at Racine Lutheran High School who are suffering, and so, we are all suffering.”