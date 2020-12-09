There have been no Safer Racine ordinance fines since Oct. 30, but inspections may resume

Reprimands possible under Safer Racine

• The first violation of the mask ordinance by an individual could lead to a citation and fine of $25, a second offense is $50, and $100 for a third offense.

• A business could be fined $50 to $100 for ignoring the mask ordinance.

• Additionally, the city could pursue business license revocation for those business owners who ignore the Safer Racine ordinances.