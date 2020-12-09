 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
There have been no Safer Racine ordinance fines since Oct. 30, but inspections may resume
6 comments
topical alert top story
SAFER RACINE ORDINANCE

There have been no Safer Racine ordinance fines since Oct. 30, but inspections may resume

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Although no people or businesses have been fined under the Safer Racine ordinance — which requires mask-wearing in buildings and that businesses enforce social distancing — since Oct. 30, inspections to make sure the rules are being followed may resume, city spokesman Shannon Powell said Wednesday afternoon.

After inspections led by Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox at nine area business on Friday, Oct. 30, four were cited for violations.

Powell said Wednesday that the Health Department has not done any inspections since then, but that Bowersox has indicated she wants to do inspections again in coming weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since the late-October inspections, Safer Racine restrictions have been made more stringent, including reducing the maximum capacity at bars and restaurants down to 25% of normal indoor capacity.

Bowersox, with the support of the Racine City Council, said the reason for the tightening of restrictions is the sharp rise in local case rates that began in mid-October, coupled with the anticipation of extended-family gatherings over the holiday season, despite health officials nationwide advising against such gatherings.

Spikes in COVID-19 cases have been reported locally in recent weeks. It took from the beginning of the pandemic until Oct. 11 for Racine County to confirm its 100th coronavirus-related death. On Tuesday, less than two months later, Racine County's 198th, 199th, 200th and 201st COVID deaths were reported.

6 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables
Local News

'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables

  • 6 min to read

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.

+4
State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants
Local News

State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants

The first round of restaurant We're All In grants were only for businesses pulling in less than $1 million a year. This time around, that maximum is $7 million. "All businesses right now in the restaurant industry ... are suffering," one of the owners of The Maple Table restaurant on Monument Square said. “It’s just a roller coaster, you just never know what to expect ... Business is down. It’s very difficult, very stressful, but we’re doing our best. Our most important thing is to keep our people working and keep the doors open. We just want to survive this. Hopefully someday things will get back to normal.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Former Rep. Nygren on Upcoming State Budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News