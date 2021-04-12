There are potential solutions to address Wisconsin's expected health care worker shortage. None are foolproof

There are a number of proposed courses of action for the “Silver Tsunami,” the expected surge from an aging U.S. population that will likely strain the U.S. health care system in a way similar to the COVID-19 pandemic but over a longer period of time.

The “Wisconsin 2020 Health Care Workforce Report” from the Wisconsin Hospitals Association says that solutions include creating a healthier population by curbing obesity to lower the need for hospital visits. There are also racial disparities that have left communities of color, especially in Wisconsin, with longstanding barriers to quality health care as well as more challenges for young people to enter the medical fields.

But there are barriers to each, and no solution is easy to bring about as simply as the common response of “more funding.”

One of the unexpected silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Victoria Hulback, the dean of Gateway Technical College School of Health, is that more students have taken an interest in public health, an often-overlooked area of the medical profession.