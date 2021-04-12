There are potential solutions to address Wisconsin's expected health care worker shortage. None are foolproof

There are a number of proposed courses of action for the “Silver Tsunami,” the expected surge from an aging U.S. population that will likely strain the U.S. health care system in a way similar to the COVID-19 pandemic but over a longer period of time.
The “Wisconsin 2020 Health Care Workforce Report” from the Wisconsin Hospitals Association says that solutions include creating a healthier population by curbing obesity to lower the need for hospital visits. There are also racial disparities that have left communities of color, especially in Wisconsin, with longstanding barriers to quality health care as well as more challenges for young people to enter the medical fields.
But there are barriers to each, and no solution is easy to bring about as simply as the common response of “more funding.”
CLICK HERE to read the Wisconsin Hospitals Association's “Wisconsin 2020 Health Care Workforce Report”
One of the unexpected silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Victoria Hulback, the dean of Gateway Technical College School of Health, is that more students have taken an interest in public health, an often-overlooked area of the medical profession.
The WHA’s proposed solution — although easier said than done — is increasing the health care workforce specifically by training Wisconsinites, a strategy the WHA has billed as “Growing our Own.”
Hulback talked about a group she’s a part of called Administrators of Nursing Education in Wisconsin, which is calling on legislators and the governor to include $5 million in the upcoming state budget “to fund nurse educators because of the recognition of the nurse-faculty shortage.” The thinking behind that is that, without enough nurse-educators, it’ll remain nearly impossible to train enough nurses to fill the shortage.
About 17 out of 20 students in Wisconsin medical schools stay in Wisconsin to practice, and that metric ticked to just above 18 out of 20 in 2018, according to a Wisconsin Medical Journal report.
The WHA stresses salary potential as another draw into the field. According to its report, licensed professional nurses and registered nurses make about $47,000 and $73,000 respectively, and nurse practitioners make about $112,000.
But the medical field remains a challenging one to enter.
More than 10% of those who take the National Council Licensure Examination (the test nurses have to pass before being a licensed to practice) fail, and that doesn’t count those who didn’t make it that far. The National League for Nursing reports that 1 in 5 students in U.S. nursing programs drops out.
“(T)his high attrition rate is considered problematic,” a Marshall University report states.
Developing a more diverse workforce is billed as a potential avenue to success. But it, too, isn’t necessarily simple to solve — especially since college costs continue to rise as racial disparities in income remain largely unchanged nationwide.
Wisconsin’s population is 85% white, 6% black and 6% Hispanic, but 94% of Wisconsin RNs and 91% of Wisconsin licensed practical nurses are white. Only 1.8% and 1.4% of Wisconsin RNs are black and Hispanic, respectively; and 6.3% and 1.9% of Wisconsin LPNs are black or Hispanic, respectively.
There are growing opportunities to get more nontraditional students into the health care field.
Last month, Gateway Technical College announced that it had received the biggest donation in the school’s history, a $5.5 million gift from SC Johnson for women and people of color living in the Racine Unified School District to pursue four-year degrees in the STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Nationwide, minority students have slowly begun to increase their numbers among graduating medical students. According to data from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the number of minority graduates in baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs more than doubled from less than 17,000 in 2010 to about 42,500 in 2019.
The WHA pointed to state-funded grants that since 2013 have aimed to “ensure there (are) enough residencies for the increased enrollment at Wisconsin medical schools,” a way to keep Wisconsin growing its own. That program was expanded in the 2019-21 biennial budget, a sign that elected officials are making this issue a priority to some extent.