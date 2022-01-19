There are now three unions representing City of Racine employees, after aldermen OK transit workers transition

RACINE — Local transit workers are joining the city’s workforce, and they are bringing their union with them.

The Racine City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to fold the management of RYDE Racine into the city’s operations, to transition the employees into the city’s workforce and to recognize their desire to retain union representation.

The transit employees will be the city’s third department with a recognized union. The other two are the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department.

Since the Racine Unified School District is its own entity outside of the city, Racine Educators United, the union for RUSD educators, does not represent city employees.

Transit employees are represented by General Teamsters Local Union 200. The city will honor the transit worker’s three-year contract that was negotiated by Local 200.

The council authorized the selection of representatives and determination of appropriate units for collective bargaining that will occur in the future.

“At a time when many are employers are fighting against unionization in the workplace, I am proud to honor the contract that the Teamsters negotiated in good faith and to recognize the transit workers’ desire to be represented by the Union,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement Tuesday before the City Council’s vote, urging aldermen to recognize the union.

RYDE Racine is a public bus system that was managed by a private management firm. Since 2010, that private firm has been First Transit.

Last year, First Transit informed the city they would not be renewing their contract, which is set to expire on Jan. 31, 2022.

The city went to work attempting to find a new management firm, but the request for bids received no responses.

As a result, the city decided to fold the bus system into its own operation.

According to Trevor Jung, city transit manager, having an outside management firm made Racine something of an outlier as most of the public transit systems in the state are managed by the municipalities where they operate.

The RYDE system runs through the City of Racine as well as in Sturtevant, Caledonia, North Bay and Mount Pleasant.

The move from a private management firm to a public one is not expected to impact the budget since the expense of the city’s bus system was included in the 2022 budget.

