There are no abortion clinics in Racine County. What effect could overturning Roe v. Wade have here?

Almost all abortions could soon become illegal in Wisconsin after a leaked majority opinion draft, published by Politico, showed the U.S. Supreme Court conservative majority’s plan to overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade.

Wisconsin’s abortion ban, made unenforceable by Roe, was originally put in place in 1849. It would not take hold until the majority opinion is published, so long as the court does not change course. That could happen by this summer.

For the time being, abortion remains mostly legal nationwide. In Wisconsin, abortions are legal before the 21st week of pregnancy.

There are no clinics that provide legal abortions in Racine County. According to Planned Parenthood, there are only four such clinics in Wisconsin: two in Milwaukee, one in Madison and another in Sheboygan. Additionally, some hospitals perform abortions if the fetus has a lethal condition or the mother’s life is at risk.

The Wisconsin ban that could be re-legalized has almost no exceptions. Abortions in the cases of rape or incest would still be a felony, as would abortions where a mother’s life is in danger unless that danger has been “verified by two physicians,” according to Lisa Boyce, communications advisor for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

If Roe is overturned, Wisconsin’s existing law dictates that destroying the life of an “unborn child” would constitute a Class H felony, punishable by up to six years of combined prison time and extended supervision and a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The “willful killing of an unborn quick child,” or a fetus that has developed to the stage that it moves within the womb of the mother, would be a Class E felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Should abortions be made illegal in Wisconsin, Boyce said it would still be legal for those seeking abortions to cross state lines to get an abortion. For local residents, that would likely include a trip to Illinois.

Boyce said, in a Tuesday afternoon phone interview, that should abortion be made illegal in Wisconsin, “The volume of patients going to states besides their own to access abortion care could be overwhelming.”

Dr. Douglas Laube said he and other providers have talked about starting a new clinic in South Beloit or elsewhere in northern Illinois.

The move would be a form of “mild civil disobedience,” said Laube, who performs abortions at Planned Parenthood in Madison, and is a former chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Some doctors might also continue providing medical abortions with pills in Wisconsin, especially in Dane and Milwaukee counties, where district attorneys are not likely to enforce the 1849 ban, as state Attorney General Josh Kaul has said he will not.

When asked on if she would enforce Wisconsin’s abortion ban, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said in an email “It would be premature for me to comment before there is a final decision from the Court.”

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said he doesn’t support the decision to overturn the federal protection of abortion rights, but that he would still need to enforce a state ban on abortions that would come.

Kaul, who is seeking reelection this fall, said Tuesday that, “because of the importance of the freedom at stake, but also because of the need to use our resources as efficiently as possible,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice will not be using its resources to investigate or prosecute alleged violations of the state’s 19th-century abortion ban, which could take hold if Roe is overturned this summer.

Fond du Lac County district attorney and Republican candidate for attorney general Eric Toney said in a Tuesday statement that abortion laws “always should have been a state issue.”

“I am pro-life and I will enforce and defend the laws as passed by the legislature and signed into law,” Toney said. “Josh Kaul has demonstrated he is nothing more than a politician seeking to defend the laws he agrees with and virtually ignore laws he disagrees with.”

Fellow GOP attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow, a former state representative from Balsam Lake, said in an email that Kaul's "unwillingness to enforce the laws of Wisconsin should disqualify him from the job of Attorney General...

"As a pro-life father of two, I will always support the right to life," Jarchow said.

Toney and Jarchow will meet in the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will go on to face Kaul in the Nov. 8 election.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times, and Olivia Herken and David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

