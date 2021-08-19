There are business opportunities in Downtown Racine with 16 available properties. Here's a list

Shane Ryan — acquisitions and management at Mt. Royal Investment Group, which leases out a number of properties in Downtown Racine — said Mt. Royal is close to full occupancy of its available properties in the area.

"Small businesses and our tenants are everything. All we have is brick and mortar without our tenants," Ryan said.

Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation, made a Facebook post announcing the new program and inviting prospective business owners to check out a list of vacancies in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Since making the post, Kruse said she received 16 inquiries as of Thursday afternoon.

"This shows that the interest is there and that Downtown is a destination where people want to start their new business. I couldn’t be more excited about the potential of new businesses popping up in the heart of the city," Kruse said.

The following properties are vacant in Downtown Racine: