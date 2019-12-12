'The Wizard of Oz' at Racine Theatre Guild sells out, brother and sister pair are among performers

The siblings have been rehearsing for the past two and a half months. While each has their own strengths and styles of preparation, they can agree on one thing.

“I like dance rehearsals,” Charlie said.

“Dance rehearsals are always fun,” Ella added. “The dances for this show are so good.”

Choreography is just one of the key elements that tie everything together Charlie explained.

“I feel like blocking’s really cool too. You have music, you have dances and then you’re just putting it all together. But I feel like the best part about this show is the wigs. There’s pineapple wigs. Afros. Weird wigs.”

All those wigs are necessary as most of the ensemble are juggling two roles or more. They have multiple costume, makeup and hair changes to go through in a very short period of time.

“I’ve only had one costume before,” Charlie shared. “Now I have four, so it’s a learning experience.”

“There’s always people backstage helping you, so I’ve never really been worried about not making it out on stage on time,” Ella said. “The crew members are great. They’ve got your back.”