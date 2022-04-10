The Wisconsin Humane Society's new facility opened in March 2020. Its first open house was today

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society held an open house this weekend to commemorate their new animal shelter, The WHS Racine Campus, which opened in March of 2020.

The spread of COVID-19 impacted any opening activities the shelter could hold in the last two years, but the staff, as well as the community, were excited to finally be able to celebrate the new shelter’s arrival.

“We moved into the facility in March 2020, and it wasn’t with the fanfare and community celebration we had planned,” Angela Speed, vice president of communications at the Wisconsin Humane Society, said in an email. “As our team got animals settled into their sparkling new kennels, unpacked boxes and made themselves at home, we were overwhelmed with the reality of the beautiful campus that our amazing supporters truly built. It’s certainly prettier than our previous digs, but most importantly, it’s quieter, cleaner, and exponentially more functional for the community’s animals and the people who love them.”

Visitors to the Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., were welcomed Sunday with a bevy of activities for the entire family such as a scavenger hunt, a prize wheel, and a chance to meet the campus’s many animal ambassadors.

“Fortunately, this event will feel more like 2019 than 2020, when all our events pivoted to virtual,” Speed said when asked about how the continuing pandemic will affect the open house. Despite opening at the beginning of the pandemic, the Humane Society’s Racine Campus has seen a great rate of animal adoption since its start. “Adoption demand throughout the pandemic has been high, so animals have been getting adopted very quickly. Returns are no higher than in the past, so animals are being kept in their loving homes.”

How to Help Those willing to help out the Wisconsin Humane Society can visit WiHumane.org/donate or WiHumane.org/volunteer

Planning for the campus began around 2013, when WHS acquired Racine’s Countryside Humane Society shelter off Chicory Road.

Once seeing the volume and types of animals and the specific care they and the community needed, the WHS decided it was time for a new shelter.

“The Chicory Road location served the community in many important ways, but did so in a facility originally constructed as a potato barn. Although we did much to improve the shelter, we lacked the space for veterinary care, behavior evaluations, appropriate housing, proper socialization of animals, and community services,” said Speed.

The Mount Pleasant location has addressed all the issues with the old shelter, as well as being in an easy-to-find location.

For some time the shelter had been using methods such as flexible hours due to short staffing or by appointment visits for potential adopters due to the pandemic, but has fortunately now moved onto walk-in adoptions in the campus. There has also been an influx in animal fostering, with an estimated more than 3,500 animals being fostered in 2021 organization wide.

Although the campus was not offering adoptions at the day of the event, guests still got the opportunity to meet the animals currently in-shelter, as well as three animal ambassadors: two “ambassadogs,” Juno and Mei-Mei, and even a gecko, named Echo.

The open house was just the beginning for the WHS Racine Campus. The shelter is hosting Pet Walk Racine on Aug. 13 at Cliffside Park. To register, go to WiHumane.org/PetWalk.

With the Racine Campus, WHS now runs five shelters in Wisconsin, including in Milwaukee (which also acts as a Wildlife Rehabilitation Center), Door County and Green Bay.

Founded in 1879, the organization annually helps 13,000 animals get adopted, according to its website. Although not using the moniker of a “No-Kill Shelter,” the WHS never euthanizes animals for reasons of space and time. The society offers a comprehensive adoption program, geared to match an animal with its ideal family. Other services include pet food banks, youth programs and an affordable spay/neuter center located in West Allis.

