RACINE — Proceedings in a lawsuit filed by Azarian Wrecking against the City of Racine and Racine’s Redevelopment Authority will continue Friday, with Azarian Wrecking claiming that the city and the RDA misled and underpaid the company during the sale of its property at the site of the former Machinery Row development.

In the lawsuit, Azarian Wrecking alleges that it was not paid the full value of its property, and that the city and RDA did not provide adequate relocation fees, violated eminent domain laws and held back money from the sale of the property while also misrepresenting what the money was used for.

“The RDA and the City deliberately made representations of fact to plaintiffs that were untrue in order to cheat the plaintiffs out of protections and benefits under Wisconsin Eminent Domain law,” the plaintiffs assert in court documents.

Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said the claims against the city are untrue.

“The plaintiffs make some very outrageous allegations in the amended complaint,” Letteney said in an email to The Journal Times. “These include baseless claims of fraud, alleged violations of federal law that have already been dismissed with prejudice in a previous lawsuit and other claims that are time-barred.”

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial to determine the amount of compensation the Azarian companies should receive, as well as the amount of punitive damages, litigation costs and “other and further relief as the court may deem fair, just and equitable.”

The lawsuit, filed in September, is one of many lawsuits filed regarding the now-defunct Machinery Row development.

“This whole thing is a mess,” said attorney Walter Stern, who represents Azarian Wrecking.

Eminent domain violation alleged

The lawsuit alleges that the city was required to submit a relocation plan to the state Department of Administration before displacing the owners and tenants of the properties, but did not do so.

That decision, the plaintiff’s claim, was upheld in mid-2017, when the DOA received a relocation complaint from Patrick Fagan, a tenant of Richard Olson’s property at 615 Marquette St.

The DOA later wrote a letter to Racine Deputy City Attorney Nicole Larsen, stating that obligations under relocation laws cannot be avoided by “encouraging or requiring a property owner to terminate existing tenants prior to acquisition,” the DOA letter states.

The Azarians claim that the RDA and city did not complete relocation plans until late December 2017/early January 2018, and “failure to comply with the relocation prior to acquiring the property and informing the plaintiffs was fraudulent,” the lawsuit states.

The Azarians also claim that the relocation costs to which the city eventually agreed, which they say was $20,500, was far less than what it actually cost for the companies to relocate.

In a response to the allegations, Letteney writes: “Plaintiffs have first introduced their alleged injury five years later, when defendants are prejudiced by the passage of time, the fading of memories and the lack of witnesses, including those who no longer are employed by the defendants.”

Purchase price disagreement

The Azarians claim that they were paid $641,000 less than the total appraised value of $1,741,100, which was paid from the city’s intergovernmental fund, not private funds.

The lawsuit alleges that the city is still holding the Azarians’ 10% holdback — required by Machinery Row developer Financial District Properties for “environmental remediation” — in the amount of $110,000 which they believe should be returned. They also say that the city did not pay the appraised $1,741,100 to the Azarians for the properties.

City asks for dismissal

In court documents filed on behalf of the city by Letteney, he says the case should be dismissed for several reasons. He said that the Azarians failed to serve notice to the Racine city clerk or the RDA’s executive director before filing the lawsuit, something Letteney said is required by law.

Letteney said that notice is required to governmental entities so they can look into potential claims because it affords “the governmental entity an opportunity to affect compromise without suit and to budget for settlement or for litigation,” Letteney wrote.

The fact that the Azarian lawsuit doesn’t include a specific requested dollar amount also is an issue, Letteney write, as that information would give a municipality a “meaningful and knowledgeable opportunity” to settle a claim.

Letteney also argued that many of the claims brought by the plaintiffs were “nearly identical” to lawsuits filed through the U.S. Eastern District Court of Wisconsin, which were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought again.

Disqualification requested

In court documents filed Dec. 20, the plaintiffs ask for Letteney to be disqualified as the attorney in the case, citing Wisconsin statutes that say that “a lawyer shall not act as advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a necessary witness.”

The plaintiff’s lawyers say they will likely need to question Letteney on the witness stand, so his role as the attorney in the case may be problematic.

“City Attorney Letteney played an active role in the underlying facts of this case. Given City Attorney Letteney’s involvement, his testimony before the jurors and the court may be distorting the truth as a result of bias in favor or defendants or to protect his own interests,” the disqualification request states.

The plaintiff’s lawyers have requested that decision regarding Letteney be made before any other court proceedings continue.

