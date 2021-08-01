The Water's Edge Hotel is becoming the No. 1 hotel destination it always wanted to be

RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot for all residents in Racine County.

One way he anticipates to achieve this goal and bring community to the hotel is through their annual Salmon Fishing Contest.

From Sunday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Nov. 30, fishermen can travel to the Horlick Dam, located directly in the hotel’s backyard, and attempt to catch the biggest salmon for a cash prize.

“The salmon come up the river to spawn for a few months and then they go back,” said Prabhu.

The cash prizes accumulate up to $500, being distributed to first, second and third place winners for $250, $150, and $100.

One of the famous salmon caught at the dam are the Chinook salmon, a fish native to the North Pacific Ocean.

“Last year, we had about 25 to 30 people participate in the contest,” said Prabhu. “One of the biggest salmon caught was 40 and a half inches long.”

Anniversaries and the future

The Water’s Edge Hotel is celebrating its first year anniversary since they reopened under new management on July 30, 2020.