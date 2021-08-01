The Water's Edge Hotel is becoming the No. 1 hotel destination it always wanted to be

RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot for all residents in Racine County.
One way he anticipates to achieve this goal and bring community to the hotel is through their annual Salmon Fishing Contest.
From Sunday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Nov. 30, fishermen can travel to the Horlick Dam, located directly in the hotel’s backyard, and attempt to catch the biggest salmon for a cash prize.
“The salmon come up the river to spawn for a few months and then they go back,” said Prabhu.
The cash prizes accumulate up to $500, being distributed to first, second and third place winners for $250, $150, and $100.
One of the famous salmon caught at the dam are the Chinook salmon, a fish native to the North Pacific Ocean.
“Last year, we had about 25 to 30 people participate in the contest,” said Prabhu. “One of the biggest salmon caught was 40 and a half inches long.”
Anniversaries and the future
The Water’s Edge Hotel is celebrating its first year anniversary since they reopened under new management on July 30, 2020.
In one year alone, Prabhu has been making their plans to improve the hotel a reality.
The hotel is in the process of implementing a riverfront pool and hot tub facility ready for the fall. Alongside, Prabhu hopes to have the bar, restaurant and dining areas up and running soon.
“Our plan is to make the hotel a family business destination where people can come in and spend a weekend or longer,” said Prabhu.
“What I really like and what I’m hopeful for is the potential for all these new things to do here,” said Alexis Cruz, an employee at the hotel. “That this will be a spot for people to stay with us.”
The two assure guests will check in as they can receive rooms with the gorgeous view and serenity of their dam.