The Waters Edge Hotel announces new additions

Water's Edge Hotel has plans for expansion after seeing a year of success The Water's Edge Hotel reopened under new management on July 30, 2020. Prabhu and the team at Water's Edge Hotel have been working to make the hotel a No. 1 hotel destination in the county.

RACINE — Sometimes you need to just get away. The hustle and bustle of everyday life can be enough to drive people mad sometimes. But luxury hotels and resorts can be too much on the wallet, not to mention the artificiality most places offer.

You want to be in touch with nature.

If you are looking for a place that is easy on the budget but brings you up close to the beauty and the realness of nature, the Travelodge By Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel is the place you’ve been looking for.

The Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave., is currently in the process of many new and exciting expansions to its common areas.

The Water’s Edge sits off of the shore of the Root River, overlooking the Horlick Dam. Guests on one side of the hotel get an up-close look at the majesty and beauty of the Root River, a perfect spot for fishermen, kayakers and canoers. Guests at the hotel’s bar and banquet areas will also be treated to the scenic view of the Horlick Dam.

“In a city the size of Racine, we felt that we needed to do more. Not only to restore its old glory but also to move forward into the future,” said Patrick K. Prabhu, co-owner of the Water’s Edge Hotel.

Prabhu purchased the hotel in 2019, which at that point had been used as an apartment building with live-in guests. Prabhu and his staff worked on restoring each of the 114 rooms with new insulation, wiring, heating and air conditioning systems, bringing them back to their hotel status.

There is also a plan to restore the banquet hall for guests to celebrate special moments like weddings, birthdays, and other events.

The bar for the hotel is also being retooled and should be ready by next week.

Prabhu and his staff plan on bringing some new additions to the hotel as well.

A pool house fit with an indoor pool and jacuzzi and a wrap-around deck surrounding the bar and banquet hall are being planned to be put in and functional by the winter.

Rates for a room are usually $50-$60 a night, but the prices fluctuate during the busy season from Memorial Day to Labor Day. At most, rooms cost $150 a night.

Book your stay today by calling 262-635-2500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0