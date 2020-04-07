The vote goes ahead

“I don’t go on the internet,” she said of why she didn’t request a mail-in ballot. Her husband didn’t vote at all in this election, “because he has health issues,” Tomaschefsky said.

Linda Lupi, 68, recently moved out of an apartment complex and said was not able to register to get an absentee ballot sent to her new address in time for the spring election. She usually votes absentee.

She decided to stick it out and “To vote, hopefully for change,” but covered her mouth constantly with her scarf as she filled out her ballot at Caledonia Village Hall.

Terri Benner, 60, of Mount Pleasant, was driving one of about a dozen cars in line around 8:30 a.m. Benner usually votes early, but didn’t this year.

“I wish I would have,” she said. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, she said she felt safe going out to vote, but still thinks they should have delayed the election.

“I don’t know what the big deal is,” said Benner. The main reason she still chose to vote was to weigh in on the presidential primary, but she did not disclose who she was voting for.

Kathi Sorenson, who is retired from SC Johnson, was also in line. “I am OK with it, especially since they are doing it one (voter) at a time and being very cautious.”