The vote goes ahead

RACINE COUNTY — With some polling locations featuring poll workers dressed head-to-toe in protective equipment and others featuring fast-moving drive-thrus and poll workers wearing normal clothing and face masks, the scenes across Racine County were varied, underscoring the turmoil and confusion regarding Tuesday’s spring election.
In Burlington, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who was instrumental in preventing Tuesday’s election from being delayed, told voters “You are incredibly safe to go out” while dressed head-to-toe in personal protective equipment.
In the City of Racine, where all 14 polling locations instituted drive-thru voting, most election officials wore gloves and face coverings, but no additional PPE. But in tiny North Bay, poll workers wore full-body coverings, including hoods, face masks and gloves.
Even with the number of polling locations reduced in Mount Pleasant and Caledonia, the two most populous suburban municipalities, there rarely was a long wait Tuesday anywhere in the county as of 5 p.m. In Milwaukee and Green Bay, however, it was a different story; long lines were typical at their severely limited polling locations. Wait times of up to three hours were reported in Green Bay and Milwaukee, local media reported.
Results coming Monday
Tuesday’s election (which included a record-breaking number of mail-in ballots, more than 1.2 million statewide, being requested) decided a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, was another step in the Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders Democratic presidential nominee race, decided the $1 billion 30-year Racine Unified School Board referendum, and thousands of local seats across the state.
However, the results the election will not be made public until Monday, April 13, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Tuesday.
“At this point, the county will not be reporting results until after 4 p.m. April 13,” said Mark Schaaf, the county’s communications and media relations director.
Vos in Burlington; Evers honors workers
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, honored public employees in a statement Tuesday before offering a hopeful message to voters.
“Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in-person today, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls, and reporting on this election,” the first-term governor said. “Thank you for giving our state something to be proud of today. Please stay as safe as possible, Wisconsin.”
Vos, R-Rochester, spoke to the media on Tuesday in Burlington, where he started working as a poll worker at 6:15 a.m.
“The staff here in Burlington could not have done a better job,” Vos said while wearing mandatory protective equipment, including a mask, gloves and full-length gown. “They have thought this through.
“It’s a testament to the people who have really thought about this election. They knew what they were doing,” Vos continued. “They worked really hard to make sure that everybody who is here, the ones who are at the poll place working, the people who are coming in in their cars, everybody is here safe. They have very minimal exposure. Actually, there is less exposure here than if you went to the grocery store or Walmart.”
Vos reiterated that in his opinion it made no sense to cancel the election. He added that, about three weeks ago, he and other legislators met with Evers and agreed the election needed to happen. “It is no guarantee in May or June that it is going to be better,” Vos said.
Evers said Monday that he had wanted to delay the end of the election until June and to mail every registered voter a ballot who had not already received one; an idea Racine Mayor Cory Mason had proposed more than a week prior.
Wisconsin is the only state in the country that still held an in-person election in April.
When it comes to other states canceling their elections, Vos said Wisconsin was different. Other states, he said, only had a presidential preference election. In Wisconsin, local leaders were being chosen by voters.
The experience, Vos said, would make the November election run smoother if there were to be another outbreak later this year closer to election time. Vos said he would rather have an election with a lower turnout now than go into the fall election having never done this before.
Poll workers say they feel generally safe
Thousands of poll workers across the state said they would not be able to help on Election Day, leading to polls being closed or consolidated all over Wisconsin.
Green Bay, with a population of around 105,000, usually has 31 polling sites. On Tuesday, only two were open.
Milwaukee, with a population of almost 600,000, has only five polling sites instead of its typical 180. The line at Milwaukee’s Mitchell School was reportedly a quarter-mile long within an hour of the polls opening, with most voters in the queue standing six feet apart.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said, in a 2:30 p.m. update on Tuesday, reported “We are not receiving reports of any major problems. The lines have been long in Milwaukee and some other places.”
Shannon Powell, a spokesman for the City of Racine, said city staff spent a couple hours Monday night reaching out to poll workers to make sure they were still coming in the next day, following on the flip-flopping on Monday when Evers tried to postpone Election Day before being overruled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Still in Racine, with all 14 of its typical polling places open to drive-thru voters, lines were short and moving quickly throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.
“We’re glad we’re here and not in Milwaukee,” Jasmine Cottrill, a first-time poll worker at the Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., said just after noon Tuesday. “It’s been pretty chill so far. Once people get off work, it’ll probably get a little busier.”
Sandy Rygiewicz, a 64-year-old who has been a poll worker for 10 years, said she felt safe while working at the poll at the Caledonia Public Works Building.
She worked behind a thin pane of glass, checking voters’ addresses, while sitting next to Sgt. First Class Dan Beltran of the Wisconsin National Guard. Rygiewicz was wearing a mask. Beltran was not.
When asked why Rygiewicz felt safe, she replied: “Because the gals taking care of the voting area wouldn’t let me come if it wasn’t safe … I trusted them.”
Voters’ thoughts
“I got a free pen,” said Dan Riendeau, smiling behind his face mask after he voted Tuesday morning at the Caledonia Public Works building.
Giving every voter their own pen was part of the numerous extra precautions taken by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during in-person voting on Tuesday.
Riendeau said he was not worried about coronavirus, but wore the mask “for others.”
When asked why he didn’t vote absentee, like hundreds of thousands of others in Wisconsin, Riendeau replied: “I knew this would be easier.”
Jeri Tomaschefsky, who has lived in Caledonia for 32 years, said she was “a little nervous” to vote at Caledonia Village Hall. Immediately after putting her ballot into the ballot box, she scrubbed her hands with the hand sanitizer provided next to the table covered in “I Voted” stickers.
“I don’t go on the internet,” she said of why she didn’t request a mail-in ballot. Her husband didn’t vote at all in this election, “because he has health issues,” Tomaschefsky said.
Linda Lupi, 68, recently moved out of an apartment complex and said was not able to register to get an absentee ballot sent to her new address in time for the spring election. She usually votes absentee.
She decided to stick it out and “To vote, hopefully for change,” but covered her mouth constantly with her scarf as she filled out her ballot at Caledonia Village Hall.
Terri Benner, 60, of Mount Pleasant, was driving one of about a dozen cars in line around 8:30 a.m. Benner usually votes early, but didn’t this year.
“I wish I would have,” she said. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, she said she felt safe going out to vote, but still thinks they should have delayed the election.
“I don’t know what the big deal is,” said Benner. The main reason she still chose to vote was to weigh in on the presidential primary, but she did not disclose who she was voting for.
Kathi Sorenson, who is retired from SC Johnson, was also in line. “I am OK with it, especially since they are doing it one (voter) at a time and being very cautious.”
The biggest reason she wanted to vote Tuesday was for the Supreme Court justice. “I want someone who is going to work for us and do it fairly,” Sorenson said.
B.J. Wagner, 56, who voted in Burlington said she thought the election should have been postponed. “I don’t think it’s fair the way they are doing it,” Wagner said. “For me, it wasn’t a problem but I know for a lot of other people there is a concern.”
Likewise, Bob Thompson, of Burlington, who turns 80 this week, said he was not happy about the election taking place Tuesday. “I think it’s pathetic that we are out,” Thompson said. “We need some different leaders.”
Paul Zarek, 63, of Burlington, disagreed. He thinks it’s fine that the election continued as scheduled. “The quicker the better,” he said. “I think it’s fine it was today.”
National Guard helps out
Approximately 2,400 National Guard members were rolled out to serve at polling places across the state. They served in plain clothes, but were still spotted working at several spots in Racine (including the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive; and the Tyler-Domer Community Center); at the Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.; and at the Caledonia Public Works building.
“We were called up Sunday (for training) ... (and) they told us what areas needed help,” said Beltran, a Mount Pleasant resident who served as a poll worker in Caledonia.
The National Guard was needed in the Town of Waterford particularly because “they had only a small group of ‘regular/typical’ poll workers that were going to working for today,” according to County Clerk Wendy Christensen. “The municipal clerk, Tina Mayer, had said she was going to ‘make it work’ with whoever she had working, which has been a consistent comment from a number of the clerks and the spirit in which they have tackled the challenges surrounding this election.”
On April 1, Evers finally said he would deploy the National Guard to serve at the polls after days of considering the measure.
“While potentially serving as poll workers in this election is a new role for the Wisconsin National Guard, serving our state and civil authorities during times of need is one of our core missions,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s newly instated adjutant general, said in a statement Monday. “Bringing more than 2,400 troops online in a matter of a day is no small task, but our entire team has answered the call and will be ready to serve our state during the election.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.