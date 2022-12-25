The top 25 most common dog names, and 10 most common breeds, in Racine County

How this was reported

The Journal Times requested and received lists of dog registrations from every Racine County municipality for the years 2017-2021. The registrations typically included the name, sex, breed, if the pet was spayed/neutered and sometimes color of each animal.

One of the issues encountered is that dogs are supposed to be registered each year. But The Journal Times could not just remove all “duplicate” registrations, considering there could be multiple dogs of the same breed and sex with the same name in the same community. (There are at least half a dozen mixed-breed dogs named “Bella” in Caledonia, for example.) As such, all numbers included in this article and dataset are estimates.

It could also not be determined if a dog was registered in one community one year, but then had moved and lived in another community the next. For example, if someone who owned a boxer named “Duke” lived in the Sturtevant in 2017 and 2018, but then moved to the Village of Raymond and has registered “Duke” there since 2019, then “Duke” would be counted twice.

Similarly, if a dog’s name was changed or was spelled differently in separate registrations — for example, the dog’s name was written as “Lilli” one year but “Lilly” the next — we have no way of knowing the same animal was counted twice.

Additionally, non-names from breeders have been omitted from these lists.

If a dog was registered in 2017 then died, it would still be counted in this data.

Of course, animals that aren’t registered are not included in these counts.