If you go

What: “The Tin Woman” by Sean Grennan

Where: Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

When: Feb. 24 through March 12. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a 2 p.m. Saturday on March 11 and shows at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and Thursday, March 9.

Cost: Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for senior citizens (age 62 and older) and $13 for students (21 and younger). Tickets for “value nights” on March 5 and 9 are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. Savings are also offered to groups of 12 or more.

For tickets and more information: Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

About the show: The story follows Joy, who — after receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life — instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Meanwhile, Alice and Hank are mourning the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. When Joy decides to meet Jack’s family to find closure, their grief transforms as they finally face having to accept his death.

Local cast: Katie Gleason as Joy, Kevin Hlavka as Hank, Mona Lewis as Alice, Isabella Bullock as Sammy (Jack's sister), Raquel Wright as Nurse/Darla and Philip Evreniadis as Jack