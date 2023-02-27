As the Racine Theatre Guild’s managing/artistic director, Doug Instenes has directed his share of heartfelt shows.
But “The Tin Woman” really pulls at the heartstrings.
Literally and figuratively.
The story revolves around Joy, who receives a heart transplant. But instead of embracing her second chance at life, she finds herself depressed.
On the other side of the transplant operation are Alice and Hank, who are mourning the death of their son, Jack, whose heart now beats inside Joy’s chest. Also in the story are Joy’s best friend, Darla, who tries to lift her spirits, and Jack’s sister, Sammy, who regularly bursts into tears.
Oh, and Jack is there, too.
Even though he’s deceased when the play starts, he appears on stage as a (mostly) silent character.
“We jokingly call him Upstage Jack,” Instenes said of the character. “‘Upstage’ is when one actor draws attention away from another. So our goal is for the audience to see him as part of the action of the play, not a distraction.
“I think the playwright wants Jack to represent that our loved ones are always with us. Being onstage, just watching, is very difficult for an actor, and Phil (Evreniadis) is doing a wonderful job.
A miracle
Instenes was drawn to this play — which he saw at Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee — for its ability “to address very difficult issues on so many different levels.”
“First, I find the subject of organ donation fascinating,” he said. “I think the public has a general idea of what the process is, but this play has really given me and the cast and crew a greater appreciation of what can really be described as a miracle. How one person can give the gift of life to so many others.
“Just the logistics of starting with signing a donor card, to someone being put on a donor list, to the organization and doctors who coordinate the donation, to the complex feelings of both the donor and recipient’s families. There are so many things to explore in this production.”
While people go to the theater to be entertained “and forget their problems for a few hours,” he added that it’s “nice to do a production that addresses problems and can truly make a lasting impact in the lives of others.”
While the story is realistic, the staging of it is “very theatrical,” Instenes said.
“It is fun for the cast and crew to explore a creative way of telling a story. I describe it as ‘heightened realism.’ The scenic elements are very stylized with projections, music and lights playing a big part in setting the mood.”
Focusing on hope
The playwright calls this show “a heartwarming comedy,” but several reviewers say it’s a drama.
Here’s how Instenes describes it: “I would characterize the play as an inspiring, informative and hopeful drama. There is a line in the play that says ‘I am going to find something good in all of this.’ And that is what the audience is left with. How something tragic can turn into something positive.”
As for audience members worried about the subject matter being “too sad”?
“If we have done our job correctly, yes, there should be some tears shed,” Instenes said. “However, there are so many more inspiring and fun moments that you should leave the theater feeling great joy. In case you missed it, the heart recipient’s name is Joy. That is what you will be left with after seeing this production.”
A positive impact
“The Tin Woman” also highlights the very real need for organ donors.
Instenes is an organ donor and said the Theatre Guild is working with Versiti Organ and Tissue to get people registered.
“At our first rehearsal, we invited some heart transplant recipients to speak to the cast and crew,” he added. “The first thing that was said to me was ‘thank you for doing this play. You are going to save lives.’
“We all try to make a difference in the lives of others in our own way. Being a part of this production really has made us all feel that we are making a difference.”