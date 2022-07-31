The story behind an incredibly heated, important and strange GOP primary election in Racine County

ROCHESTER — The Republican primary in Assembly District 63 is heated, engaging, important, confusing and downright strange.

A former president has gotten involved. So has a former green beret tied to spreading falsehoods that fueled the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. There have been three “debates” with only one candidate in attendance. A Racine County activist being investigated for election fraud is deeply involved in the challenger’s campaign. And seemingly every home from Burlington to Union Grove has a sign in the front yard, supporting one candidate or the other.

This is all for a partisan primary, with two candidates from the same party whose political opinions seemingly overlap most of the time.

Robin Vos is facing the possibility that his political career could receive a deathblow next week. He has no plans to hang up his political cleats so soon, but Adam Steen wants to force Wisconsin’s most powerful conservative into an early retirement from the state legislature.

The winner of the Aug. 9 election will almost certainly win the two-year term up for grabs. The Democrats don’t even have a nominee in the district.

Besides swapping one Republican for another in the state Legislature, Steen unseating Vos could also lead to a power vacuum.

Vos has been the Assembly speaker — i.e. the leader of the more powerful of Wisconsin’s two legislative houses — since 2013; he has represented District 63 since 2005.

He’s also been nicknamed the “Shadow Governor” for coordinating the legislature’s powers to, as he puts it, stop the “liberal agenda” of the Democrats who make up the Legislature’s minority.

“I am the No. 1 person ... who has stopped Gov. Evers’ liberal agenda for the last four years in Wisconsin,” Vos said.

Boundaries District 63 includes most of the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31, including all or parts of Burlington, Union Grove, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant. Both Robin Vos and Adam Steen reside in the Village of Rochester.

So similar, so different

Both Steen and Vos talk about a lot of the same things in similar ways. Election integrity. God and country. Don’t restrict the Second Amendment. Abortion is bad. Complaining that “the left” is moving further left. The tenets of fiscal conservatism. Etc.

Steen told a reporter that he and Vos are more-or-less “90% the same” politically. The Aug. 9 election will test the already predominantly conservative-voting District 63 on what matters most to them when it comes to the final 10%, and how much Donald Trump still influences the voters in the district he won handily in 2016 and 2020.

2020: Both Vos and Steen supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 — although Vos openly said he would have preferred a different Republican candidate

.

In recent weeks, Vos has publicly fallen on Trump’s bad side by restraining the state from moving toward decertifying the 2020 election — an action election law experts and the Legislature’s own lawyers say is impossible.

Steen wants to see the election overturned. He’s among the minority who believe the use of drop boxes to collect ballots in 2020 — which has since been disallowed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court — renders the whole election invalid.

“Fraud vitiates everything,” Steen has said repeatedly. That phrase is taken from an 1878 Supreme Court case regarding a land grant dispute, and it has been ceaselessly cited by those seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

Since Steen asserts that allowing ballots to be collected via drop box constitutes fraud, he asserts the election results should be decertified entirely — even if there is no evidence that Joe Biden didn’t win by 20,000-plus votes over Trump.

No court has agreed that the entire election should be vitiated because of Wisconsin’s use of drop boxes. A Michigan judge last year called the “fraud vitiates everything” claims “puzzling” and noted that the 1878 decision was wholly unrelated to election law.

While Vos told WISN-TV that, regarding the 2020 election, “there was a lot of things that were done wrong,” he has also told reporters “You can’t just undo an election.”

GUNS:

Steen opposes red flag laws and other prohibitions for some to own firearms. “I don’t think that’s the government’s right to decide” who should legally be able to carry a gun, he said.

While Vos is not an opponent of red flag laws, he is endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

ABORTION, CONTRACEPTION, REPRESENTATION:

Vos believes there should be exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion ban, such as for rape and incest.

Steen doesn’t think there should be any exceptions, even for the life of the mother. He asserts the life of the mother and the fetus should be treated as if they have at least equal “value.”

“I believe life begins at conception,” Steen said. “I believe there are no exceptions, period.”

Steen also opposes the use of contraception, he told a reporter July 21, likening the use of contraceptives to “playing god.”

Vos believes contraception should be legal.

Despite polling showing that Americans overwhelmingly supports contraception’s legality, and a slight majority believing abortions should be legal in at least some situations, Steen still said that if he is elected “I would try to bring the will of the people of my district to Madison.”

“I am first subservient to God,” he continued. “Second, I follow the Bible and what God taught us. Third, I will follow the Constitution.”

Steen said later: “I believe our country was founded on Judeo-Christian values … It is the role of Christians to step up and serve in our government,” he said, while maintaining it is “wrong to hold someone (of a different religion) to a standard they do not believe in.”

TERM LIMITS:

Vos has represented District 63’s communities for 17 years at the state level.

Steen said that is too long; he advocates for term limits.

Vos said he supports term limits at the congressional level, but not in the state Assembly or Senate.

Steen thinks conservative voters want new blood in Madison. He said Vos has been “doing the same thing over and over,” and that “I think people are ready for a change” because they have “absolute disdain for what’s going on in the country.”

Vos said his time in office should be a plus for voters. “We need some people who have experience” in the Legislature, he said.

FUTURE ELECTIONS:

Steen uses eight words to describe how he thinks elections should generally be held: “In person. On paper. Hand count. One day.” The only exceptions should be for military personnel and the elderly. Vos believes those restrictions go too far and would disallow those facing emergencies or living abroad from participating in democracy. “If it’s in person and on one day, how does somebody living in Japan vote? Or how does a senior who is in the hospital vote? Or how does somebody that is on vacation vote?”

Prior to Election Day 2020, Vos encouraged the use of drop boxes for collecting ballots but changed his tune as criticism of them grew in conservative circles.

Trump and 2020

In a post on the Truth Social application July 19, Trump didn’t endorse Steen, but seemed to indicate he prefers the newcomer to Vos. “I don’t know his opponent in the upcoming Primary, but feel certain he will do well if Speaker Vos doesn’t move with gusto. Robin, don’t let the voters of Wisconsin down!” Trump wrote.

Vos said in an interview Friday that he is “proud” to have so stoutly resisted Trump’s baseless demands to have the 2020 election results overturned — despite that not being legal.

“The single thing that Donald Trump is obsessed with is the 2020 election. I have been consistent for a year, saying we constitutionally cannot decertify the election. Now, when people are threatened by someone who has a loud microphone” — referring to Trump — “a lot of times they buckle, right? I am proud that I have stood for what I believe in and what I know to be true in the face of withering criticism from President Trump. Now, he hasn’t criticized me for the fact that we’ve cut taxes or that I’m pro-life or that I’ve worked harder than most people for his election in 2020. He just wants me to do something I cannot do.”

In a text message Friday night, The Journal Times asked Steen what would happen next if Wisconsin’s electoral votes were somehow pulled back more than 1½ years after they were cast, asking if he believes a special repeat election should be held as some of his supporters have advocated for.

He replied “We had an election that was carried out under fraudulent means and therefore pulling back our electors is inevitable ... There has to be a consequence for breaking the law. And the consequence is pulling back the electors and letting the rest of the country make the same decision for each state.”

The reporter replied: “OK. So then what comes next? Let’s say the Legislature votes to decertify. What’s next?”

Steen then did not reply.

Even if the legal impossibility of having Wisconsin’s electoral votes somehow retracted were carried out, Wisconsin only has 10 electoral votes, far short of the margin of 74 electoral votes by which Biden defeated Trump by in 2020.

Three non-debates

Throughout the course of the campaign, Steen has thrice scheduled “debates” against Vos.

Each time, Vos didn’t show up.

Vos said he would happily take part in a debate, but only if it was hosted by a neutral party. Steen insisted the “debates” be hosted by his campaign at County Line Hall, a venue that is technically in Kenosha County outside of District 63.

During the final “debate” July 21, a Steen supporter asked questions regarding gun rights, abortion and the 2020 election. Then, either Steen would speak for several minutes or a video of Vos speaking on the topic would be played, usually to jeers from Steen’s supporters.

Prior to Steen’s third and final scheduled debate July 21, Ivan Raiklin — a former green beret who has been at the core of spreading claims the 2020 election could somehow be overturned — weighed in. “The people of Wisconsin and America await your appearance to get absolutely obliterated by Adam Steen in tonight’s debate,” Raiklin said in a threatening audio recording shared on conservative social media channels. “Don’t be a coward like Mike Pence.”

Harry Wait, the conservative activist being investigated by the Department of Justice for illegally requesting absentee ballots of elected officials just to prove he could, said that Raiklin will be actively supporting Steen through the final week of the campaign. Raiklin for almost two years has continuously spread claims that the 2020 election could somehow be overturned. He’s been the primary purveyor of the “Pence Card Theory,” which baselessly claims then-Vice President Mike Pence could have blocked certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

Raiklin, who is reportedly facing an internal Army Reserve investigation for touting his military status for political gains, did not accept a request for an interview.







Endorsements

Vos said the endorsements he has — from the likes of the Racine County GOP, the NRA, Wisconsin Right to Life, former Gov. Scott Walker and dozens of others — are from “the people who matter.”

“Everything that is a Republican is who I am,” Vos said, shrugging off allegations from Trump that he is a “RINO” — a Republican In Name Only.

Steen has significant endorsements from the likes of the Wisconsin Family Action PAC and Pro Life Wisconsin Victory Fund; Wisconsin Family Action is the anti-abortion organization whose Madison office was set on fire by the militant pro-choice group Jane’s Revenge in May.

While the Racine County GOP has officially endorsed Vos, Peter Bernegger, a felon convicted of mail fraud and bank fraud who has repeatedly shared inaccuracies about the 2020 election at the invitation of Republican officials in Madison, donated $200 to Steen’s campaign in April, campaign filings show.

Expectations, experience

The Assembly speaker told a reporter he has no immediate plans to voluntarily leave the Legislature. But, now 54 years old, Vos said that if a Republican unseats Evers this November and the GOP still holds majorities in the Legislature, he could foresee himself not seeking reelection in 2024.

Steen has limited governmental experience. He worked as an applications engineer before being laid off by the manufacturer Putzmeister when the pandemic hit.

He ran for Congress in 2018, but got blown out in a primary where Bryan Steil took more than 50% of the vote — at the time, Steen was known as “Kevin Adam Steen,” but he now officially uses his middle name. Steen also served on the board of the Wisconsin Soybean Association before stepping down earlier this year.

Vos told a reporter he expects to win the Aug. 9 election, as he’s won every District 63 election handily since first being elected.

Steen said the same thing, just mirrored. He believes he will defeat Vos by a margin that could be as wide as 70:30.

There’s no reliable polling at this local level. So, there’s no way to predict who will win until the votes are counted after Aug. 9.

Even after engaging in mudslinging for the first time in 2020 to stave off hundreds of thousands of dollars in Democratic spending to unseat him, Vos said the 2022 primary from Steen “is the most vigorous challenge I have ever had.”