MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is preparing to launch its 52nd festival on Wednesday with country music star Thomas Rhett headlining at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
“The staying power and legacy of this festival, you really don’t see it that often,” Summerfest CEO Don Smiley said. “A lot of new festivals come and go, and they operate for two or three years and they’re done. We’re going on our 52nd year.”
And Smiley, a Racine native, is in his 16th year with the music festival, one of the biggest in the nation.
One of the things about this season that worried Smiley the most was the amphitheater. A major renovation is underway and won’t be fully completed until 2020, but the company wanted the stage construction to be at a point where headlining acts can still perform.
“When you look at it right now, it’s not near ready,” Smiley said during a March interview.“We’re going to be ready, I know that, but once I hear music coming out of there then I can turn the nervous button off.”
Getting ready for 2020
Preparing for each Summerfest season is a year-round job.
“We’re working on 2020 right now,” Smiley said. “We haven’t activated 2019 yet. We’re going through a $50 million amphitheater project. We’re building a new stage on the north end, the Uline stage. So we have a lot on our plate for ‘19 but we’re already planning for 2020.”
That includes booking artists.
Earlier this year Smiley, along with Bob Babish, vice president of entertainment, and Scott Ziel, associate booking director, flew to Los Angeles with designs of what the finished amphitheater would look like in 2020.
Smiley would not disclose which agencies and agents they met with but did say they represent “most everyone.”
“Most anyone you can think of that’s a superstar, an international recording artist,” Smiley said. “We met with four different agencies plus Live Nation (the national concert ticket distributor) … It would be hard to think of a star that wasn’t represented with the agencies that we visited.”
Roughly 800,000 people attend Summerfest each year, and millions of dollars are poured into the surrounding area, but Smiley knows he didn’t build the festival’s reputation, “it’s my job to continue that tradition and make it better.”
“I want to leave it in better shape than we found it for the next generations to come,” Smiley said. “We’ve basically rebuilt that park. Every stage has been rebuilt. There’s been over $160 million invested here, plus the amphitheater.”
New attractions
Among the offerings festival attendees will find at this year’s Big Gig:
L.L. Bean will offer free stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals every day on a first-come, first-served basis at the Summerfest Landing. If you need help, no worries; instructors will be on hand.
Also at the Summerfest Landing, Mercury Marine and Sea Ray are offering free Lake Michigan boat rides, in cooperation with SkipperBuds. Stop by the Mercury Marine Go Boldly display to sign up for a free ride.
Also on the water, Dylan Miller, a professional wakeboarder, will perform in the Summerfest Lagoon at 2 and 5 p.m. on June 28-30.
Family fun
The Kohl’s Captivation Station is back, with daily performances from entertainers including ComedySportz and Mad Science and free activities from Discovery World, the Milwaukee Art Museum, Penfield Children’s Center, the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee County Zoo. See the schedule for daily events at the Kohl’s Captivation Station.
Also back is the “Splash Pad.” Kids of all ages can splash and play the day away while keeping cool.
The Big Bang fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 26) to kick off this year’s festival. Staying home that night? You can watch the recorded show at 10:30 p.m. on WISN-Channel 12.
The Summerfest Parade steps off at 3 p.m. on June 26-28 and July 2-3, starting at the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt and completing a full lap of the grounds. Visitors are encouraged to join the parade.
Enjoy a $1 bratwurst — while supplies last — from noon to 2 p.m. June 27. The Klement’s brats will be for sale only at the Mid Gate designated booth. Limit one per person. Cash only; proceeds will benefit a local charity.
The School of Rock — featuring more than 80 bands made up of talented kids from across the world — will perform June 29-30 on seven different Summerfest stages. School of Rock teaches more than 30,000 students at 230 locations.
Up, up and away: the Skyglider — a Summerfest tradition, offering scenic views and a ride over the grounds — is back in action this year. One-way and round-trip fares are available.
The Johnson Controls World Sound Stage will once again host the Emerging Artist Series, highlighting emerging talent each evening from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Fans can vote for their favorite performances on Twitter.
Planning your visit
Summerfest is known for the sheer volume of music available on its many stages — and the massive crowds during peak hours. (Go ahead. Try and make it home without getting beer spilled on you.) Remember, the Summerfest motto is “11 days. 11 stages. Over 800 acts. Over 1,000 performances. Nearly 900,000 of your closest friends.” Plan accordingly.
If you’re planning to visit Summerfest, download the Official Summerfest App to keep up on all the information you need to help plan your day.
