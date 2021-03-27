The St. Joan of Arc Chapel never would've ended up at Marquette without help from Racine

What is believed to be the oldest church in America — even if it wasn’t constructed here — is being refurbished at the heart of Marquette University’s campus. And it may never have made its way to Wisconsin if it weren’t for a Racine connection.
The story of how the St. Joan of Arc Chapel came to Marquette University is a long one.
The chapel was built in France, likely sometime around 1420. It’s long been rumored that Joan of Arc — the revered French peasant who became a military leader, then a martyr, then a Catholic saint — prayed there during the famed Siege of Orleans, the turning point of the Hundred Years War.
However, the Rev. Michael Maher — a Jesuit priest and Marquette University High School graduate who is now an adjutant associate professor teaching history at Marquette University — admits there’s zero evidence Joan herself actually bowed her head inside its stone walls. When it was built, the chapel was known as Chapelle de St. Martin de Sayssuel.
“The attribution to St. Joan of Arc is clouded,” Maher said.
In the ensuing five centuries, the chapel kind of got forgotten about, falling into ruin after the French Revolution.
But in the 1920s, a young Jacques Coulles — an architect who would later befriend Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali — “stumbled upon the chapel,” according to Marquette’s official history. In 1920, Joan of Arc had been canonized as a saint.
Even if the chapel was now recorded, however, it remained mostly ignored.
A transatlantic purchase
In the Roaring ‘20s, wealthy Americans, particularly socialites married to wealthy barons of industry, romanticized France and French culture. “All these wealthy socialite women (were) fascinated with anything French,” Maher said.
Also at the time, France (along with most of Europe) was still rebuilding after the horrors of the First World War. The U.S. was thriving economically. The barons had oodles of cash to spend.
Enter Gertrude Hill Gavin. She was the daughter of James J. Hill, a railroad magnate who built the Great Northern Railway. She married Michael Gavin, a Catholic attorney working for an investment bank. They married in St. Paul, Minn., but received quite the gift from Gertrude’s father: a mansion in Manhattan.
The couple, like so many other wealthy Americans then and now, traveled to Europe often.
For uber-wealthy Americans, it was common to buy out entire stores of fine clothing or bring artifacts from Europe back to the U.S. The Gavins had recently had a mansion built on Long Island’s Oyster Bay. To complement the mansion, Gertrude paid to have the Chapelle de St. Martin de Sayssuel transported brick by brick from Chasse, France, to Oyster Bay.
The architect in charge of the project — which certainly cost a small fortune, although Maher said the exact cost is unknown — was John Russell Pope, known for designing the National Archives and Jefferson Memorial in Washington D.C., and Milwaukee’s University Club.
Now fast-forward four decades.
The Oyster Bay estate that the Gavins had built was for sale. In 1962, it was bought by Marc and Lillian Rojtman. Marc had been the president of the J.I. Case Co. until he retired in 1960, and so was a very wealthy man.
Less than a week before the Gavins were due to move in, the house burned down. The chapel, however, survived unscathed.
Without a building to live in, the Rojtmans started seeking somewhere new to live, but were left with the thought of “what are we going to do with this chapel?” Maher said.
They wrote to their friend Rev. Edward J. O’Donnell, S.J., who was Marquette University’s president from 1948-62.
The Rojtmans had been donors to Marquette previously. But, upon offering the chapel to Marquette, the couple stated in a letter “that this chapel means far more to me than any donation I have ever made and transcends by far any mere monetary value.”
Unsurprisingly, O’Donnell accepted the gift.
Maher remembers being 8 or 9 years old in Milwaukee, watching workers assemble the chapel brick by brick before it was inaugurated on May 26, 1966. Each piece had been painstakingly numbered and marked with red on the bottom and green on top.
“It was laid out like a Lego set,” the priest recalled.
Now, nearly 55 years after reconstruction was complete, the time has come for the building to get a facelift.
Maher said that the literal tons of stone and the terracotta roof tiles “all need reworking.” The foundation and limestone surrounding the chapel are also flaking, “especially with students walking around it,” Maher noted.
The building also isn’t vented like a normal modern structure would. When it was moved from France to New York, and then from New York to Milwaukee, the “integrity of interior of the space” wasn’t to be changed, Maher said. So, they didn’t do any ductwork or install vents, instead heating the floor below. That heating technology is now outdated.
To preserve the chapel, $1 million has been donated by the Slaggie Family Foundation, although the university estimates the full effort to restore the ancient building will cost $3 million.
Donations can be made at give.marquette.edu/give-st-joan-of-arc-chapel or by emailing uagiftservices@marquette.edu or calling 833-684-0455.