The St. Joan of Arc Chapel never would've ended up at Marquette without help from Racine

Less than a week before the Gavins were due to move in, the house burned down. The chapel, however, survived unscathed.

Without a building to live in, the Rojtmans started seeking somewhere new to live, but were left with the thought of “what are we going to do with this chapel?” Maher said.

They wrote to their friend Rev. Edward J. O’Donnell, S.J., who was Marquette University’s president from 1948-62.

The Rojtmans had been donors to Marquette previously. But, upon offering the chapel to Marquette, the couple stated in a letter “that this chapel means far more to me than any donation I have ever made and transcends by far any mere monetary value.”

Unsurprisingly, O’Donnell accepted the gift.

Maher remembers being 8 or 9 years old in Milwaukee, watching workers assemble the chapel brick by brick before it was inaugurated on May 26, 1966. Each piece had been painstakingly numbered and marked with red on the bottom and green on top.

“It was laid out like a Lego set,” the priest recalled.