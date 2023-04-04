Racine County voters will head to the polls today for the 2023 Wisconsin spring election to choose the winning candidates in a handful of races.

All polling places will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Nearly all of the races in the spring election are nonpartisan.

County residents will be voting for one justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, either Janet Protasiewicz or Daniel Kelly.

City of Racine residents will be voting for one candidate for mayor, either Cory Mason or Henry Perez.

Mary Land and Michael Hansen are on the ballot for District 11 City of Racine alderman. Natalia Taft and Renee Kelly are facing off for District 13 alderman.

Ronald Wheatley is facing challenger Sarah Walker Cleaveland for the District 3 seat on the Racine Unified School District Board.

Village of Caledonia residents will be voting for one candidate for Trustee No. 1, either Nancy Pierce or David Rubinson, and one candidate for Trustee No. 3, either Bill Folk or Anthony Hammes.

Kelly Gallaher is challenging Dave DeGroot for Mount Pleasant village president.

Voters in the Burlington Area School District can choose up to three candidates for the School Board. Peter Turke, Rosanne Hahn, Susan Kessler, Jim Bousman and Noah Strohm are on the ballot.

Judi Adams and George Galvan are competing for Burlington City Council District 2 alderman.

Voters will choose between Russ Egan and Vicky View in a race for the Burlington Town chairman.

Three candidates, Robert Bohmann, Jason Szemborski and Kyle Stuart, are running for two spots on the Muskego-Norway School District Board.

Bill Wilson and William Theys are vying for a seat on the Village of Raymond Board.

Four people are running for two positions on the Raymond School Board: Amanda Falaschi, Art Binhack, Shelly Kurhajec and Amy Helvick. The candidate receiving the most votes will receive a three-year term, and the candidate receiving the second-most votes will receive a one-year term.

Voters will choose between Mario Lena and Jared Guillien to fill a seat on the Town of Dover Board.

Patrick Brinkman and Sara Gloeckler are vying for the Union Grove Village Board Trustee No. 1 seat, while Janice Winget and Dana Berry are vying for the Trustee No. 3 seat.

Three candidates, Diane Skewes, Randy Henderson and Dr. Michael Kokat, are running for two open seats on the Union Grove High School Board; the top two vote-getters will be elected.

Two candidates are running for an open seat on the Waterford Graded School District Board: Sarah Count and Mary Jo Jaskie.

Douglas Schwartz is competing against Issiah Jelden for a seat on the Waterford Union High School Board.

A three-way contest will fill two supervisor seats on the Waterford Town Board; Dale Gauerke, Doug Schwartz and Robert Ulander are on the ballot.

Town of Waterford residents will choose a town chairman, either Tim Szeklinski or Teri Jendusa Nicolai.

Referenda

Caledonia

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Caledonia for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.96%, which results in a levy of $17,497,645. Shall the Village of Caledonia be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional sworn police officers and fire and rescue personnel, by a total of 10.179%, which results in a levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Burlington Area School District

Residents in the Burlington Area School District will be asked:

“Shall the Burlington Area School District, Racine, Walworth and Kenosha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $8,000,000 per year for the 2023-2024 school year through the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Town of Waterford

Residents in the Town of Waterford will be asked:

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Waterford for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.303%, which results in a levy of $2,187,198. Shall the Town of Waterford be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of creating and filling one (1) new police officer position, by a total of 6.858%, which results in a levy of $2,337,198, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $150,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Waterford Union High School District

Residents in the Waterford Union High School District will be asked:

“Shall the Waterford Union High School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $24,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the high school building and grounds consisting of: improving safety and security; renovating a former elementary building and making other site improvements; updating older portions of the high school; improving the softball and soccer complexes; performing capital maintenance and building systems upgrades; and acquiring furniture, fixtures, and equipment?”

Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District

Residents in the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District will be asked:

Question 1

“Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,100,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: renovations, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements at district facilities; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Question 2

“Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $900,000 beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Raymond

Residents in Raymond will be asked:

Please answer the following question to assist the Village Board in determining the level of interest and commitment from village taxpayers regarding providing in-station staffing for the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department. With regard to staffing for the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department, should the village:

Option 1: Leave the budget “AS IS” without in-station staffing.

Option 2: Increase the staffing budget adding two firefighter/EMT personnel 7 days per week for 12 hours/day. Estimated annual cost is $547,060, which is a tax increase of $332 per year on a $350,000 home.

Option 3: Increase the staffing budget adding three firefighter/EMT personnel 7 days per week for 12 hours/day. Estimated annual cost of $736,440, which is a tax increase of $448 per year on a $350,000 home.

Washington-Caldwell School District

Residents in the Washington-Caldwell School District will be asked:

Question 1

“Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $275,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $325,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $375,000 for the 2025-2026 school year and by $425,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining class sizes, maintaining the current level of educational programming and paying ongoing operational expenses of the District?”

Question 2

“Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building including: safety and security upgrades, building systems and infrastructure upgrades, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and boiler updates; and related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

State questions

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum, Question 1

“Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum, Question 2

“Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”

Voting information

Voters looking for their polling location, what is on their ballot and additional voting information can go to myvote.wi.gov.

In Wisconsin, in-person voter registration will be available at your polling place on Tuesday for those not already registered. All voters must include proof of residency with their registration.

Having the proper documentation will allow you to cast your vote seamlessly on election day. You’ll need to bring one of the following items to the polls:

Voter ID (a Wisconsin driver’s license, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended).

Wisconsin Identification Card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (available for free).

A military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service.

A U.S. passport, an identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin (can be used even if expired, regardless of expiration date).

