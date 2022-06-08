The Save Echo Lake group has been louder so far. Now, those who want the White River restored are organizing

BURLINGTON — Public support for removing Burlington’s beloved but troubled Echo Lake is growing more visible, as city leaders near a decision on the emotionally charged issue.

Yard signs are popping up around town declaring “Restore the River,” which reflects public sentiment for draining the manmade lake and allowing the White River to resume flowing naturally in its place.

A website also has been created at restoretheriver.com, and a Facebook group likewise advocating removal of the lake has grown to more than 200 followers.

Others in the community have formed a “Save Echo Lake” group, and have been outspoken for months about their hopes for maintaining the lake, with their own yard signs, Facebook debates and lobbying efforts.

The Save Echo Lake crowd has been louder and more visible thus far. The Save Echo Lake & Dam Facebook group has more than 1,700 members.

But Paul Haynes, a former Burlington Park Board chairman who supports removing the lake, said he senses growing interest in the community in the idea of bringing back the White River to replace the beleaguered Echo Lake.

Haynes, who serves on a city task force studying the issue, said he was surprised recently when a stranger knocked on his door to request a “Restore the River” yard sign.

“There’s something out there,” Haynes said.

Mike Weidert, who created the Facebook page urging removal of the lake, calls his group “Echo Park” because of the potential for creating an improved public park if the lake is removed.

Weidert said that he thinks the 70-acre impoundment is not even really a lake any longer, but rather what he described as a neglected and polluted mess, with an average water depth of only about two feet.

“It smells and it’s dirty,” he said. “It’s time for it to go.”

Members of the Save Echo Lake group, who could not be reached for comment, have called the lake an important civic landmark and a place where public recreation and other events could be resurrected. On its Facebook page, there are commonly photos of the setting sun over the lake and families fishing.

Those hoping to maintain the lake have found support from Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The Burlington Park Board, however, has called for draining the lake and restoring the river.

The Burlington City Council is moving toward a decision on the lake’s future — possibly later this year — amid projections that the project could end up costing $5 million or more. City officials also have discussed holding a citywide referendum on the issue in November.

Echo Lake was created in the 1800s when a dam was built along the White River to power a mill. The mill is long gone, and state regulators have determined that the city-owned dam no longer meets Wisconsin safety standards.

If the dam is removed, the lake will drain back into the river, which will resume flowing naturally through a park adjacent to the Veterans Terrace event center, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

City engineers have calculated that saving the lake would cost more than $5 million to rebuild the dam and then dredge the polluted lake. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost $1.1 million to $2 million.

Without outside funding, saving the lake could increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368. Removing the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

Adding boardwalks, fishing docks or other new amenities to the park area would be optional considerations later, with added costs.

Lance Koll, a Burlington homeowner with “Restore the River” yard signs outside his house, said he favors removing the lake because he believes a river would provide better flood protection and would offer a return to natural beauty.

Koll said the issue has become too political among those pushing to maintain the manmade lake.

“It goes with the conservative mindset: ‘I don’t want change in my life. I can’t handle change,’” he said.

Another resident speaking out for removing Echo Lake, Katie Simenson, said she looks forward to kayaking on the restored White River without the disruption of Burlington’s manmade dam and lake.

Trying to maintain the lake, Simenson said, would cost taxpayers millions of dollars now, and even more later if pollution and sediment return, requiring additional dredging and upkeep.

“I think it’s just throwing good money after bad,” she said.

A city-appointed task force is working with city consultants to devise conceptual plans showing the sort of park amenities that would be possible both if the lake was maintained and if the river was restored.

Weidert, who grew up in Burlington in the 1950s and ‘60s and now lives elsewhere in Wisconsin, said he visits the city frequently and he wants to help people make educated decisions about the lake. He said he created the Echo Park Facebook group after seeing misinformation posted elsewhere — and personal attacks directed at those who disagreed with wanting to keep the lake.

Weidert said the idea of taking down the dam is growing in popularity among people, once they realize the potential for replacing the polluted lake with a new riverfront attraction.

“They understand how much better it can be,” he said. “It could be very beautiful.”

