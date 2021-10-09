The safest city in Wisconsin? Waterford ranked No. 1

Top and bottom

Ranked behind Waterford on the SafeWise listing of Wisconsin's 10 safest cities, are, in order:

2. Muskego

3. Town of Oconomowoc

4. Cedarburg

5. Waupun

6. Grand Rapids

7. Cottage Grove

8. Town of Geneva

9. Edgerton

10. Whitefish Bay

SafeWise examined 162 cities throughout Wisconsin that met the population criteria to be ranked.

The cities at the bottom of the list are Beloit, Green Bay, Milwaukee and West Milwaukee. Racine is ranked No. 149 out of 162, while Mount Pleasant is 101, Pleasant Prairie is 62, Caledonia is 30, Sturtevant is 27 and Burlington is 23.

It is the seventh year that Florida-based SafeWise has announced the safest cities in each state.

The Wisconsin ranking in previous years has recognized Oconomowoc several times as No. 1, as well as Grand Rapids in Wood County and Freedom in Outagamie County.