The rundown on room taxes, and why there's a lawsuit between Mount Pleasant and Real Racine

MOUNT PLEASANT — Real Racine, Racine County’s visitor’s bureau, and the Village of Mount Pleasant are in a legal battle over the utilization and spending of hotel room taxes.
The lawsuit — reported on March 2 — was filed by Real Racine, which alleges Mount Pleasant is illegally spending the room taxes it has collected since Jan. 1, 2021.
The lawsuit seeks to have the village pay 75% of those room taxes back to Real Racine and to resume paying room taxes to the visitor’s bureau. It also seeks to have the village, via its Tourism Commission, which was created in early 2019, re-enter a contract with Real Racine.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz denied Real Racine’s motion to stop Mount Pleasant from spending those funds until Real Racine’s lawsuit against the village is concluded.
If Real Racine loses the lawsuit, its revenue model will likely be crippled without changes or a restructured agreement with Mount Pleasant.
What are room taxes?
Since its establishment in 1983, Real Racine has been, in large part, funded by hotel room taxes — specifically on visitor stays of fewer than 30 days by hotels and lodgers in Mount Pleasant, Racine, Caledonia, Yorkville, Waterford and Burlington.
Those municipalities pay into Real Racine differently, depending on their individual contracts: Yorkville pays 90%; Caledonia 85%; Sturtevant pays 75%, as Mount Pleasant used to.
Confusion and a legal gray area surround what hotel room taxes are exactly, including who actually is paying those taxes, who gets to receive the funds and what they can be used for.
First, a hotel room tax is a tax of up to 8% that municipalities are allowed to collect when someone stays at a hotel in the area. The hotel then pays those taxes they have collected to the municipality.
Under Wisconsin law, at least 70% must be spent on “tourism promotion and tourism development.” The rest can be added to a municipality’s general fund.
Mount Pleasant Village Attorney Chris Smith wanted to make it clear that residents are almost never responsible for paying room taxes, since people staying in hotels are almost always from outside the area. Smith explained room taxes are part of a cycle where hotels “send the tax that they collect” to municipalities, and in turn, the municipalities “try to build programs and initiatives that get people in those hotels.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, tourism promotion and tourism development can include marketing projects (like advertising), efforts to create conventions or sporting events, providing travel information and “tangible municipal development.” The DOR’s definition also lists the development of a convention center, which Mount Pleasant is doing following the announcement of a veterans memorial/convention center back in January.
Two sides
Dave Blank, president/CEO of Real Racine, reiterated the purpose of the lawsuit against Mount Pleasant.
“My take is that they have to have a contract with a tourism entity, and it’s us,” Blank said, since there aren’t other visitors bureaus in the county besides Real Racine. “They should be part of the county because nothing happens without all the municipalities involved. Everyone contributes.”
Blank has argued previously that Mount Pleasant’s going it alone with their own Tourism Commission would hurt tourism in the whole county, including the village. “Life without Mount Pleasant would be much different,” he said, since Mount Pleasant accounts for about two-thirds of the total room taxes collected.
If Real Racine loses the lawsuit, it would only have one-third of its room taxes to work with. Blank said Real Racine would have to look at “what markets we could continue to operate in.”
“Mount Pleasant is seeing more business than the rest of us,” Blank said. “They’ve been a good partner for a long time.”
Rob Richardson, chair of the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission, asserted that the commission “didn’t break away from Real Racine.”
Richardson said the commission did enter a contract with Real Racine for about two years. But then “we changed the contract where we had more focus on things in Mount Pleasant,” he said.
Richardson added: “We’re looking out for the whole area. We just feel that, if we can do it through the commission, we might be able to put a stamp on it that says this is coming from Mount Pleasant room taxes, or the Tourism Commission.”
At the moment, Blank said he and the board of directors at Real Racine don’t have a plan B if they lose the lawsuit.
“I still feel confident in the long run that we’ll win,” Blank said.
Emerging plans
The Tourism Commission is accepting grant applications to be able to utilize its room taxes.
For grant applications to be considered by the commission, Smith said they must first pass the “legal test” — fall under the statute’s requirement that it must be dedicated to tourism — and fit the mission and goals of the commission, “which is to promote the village, promote the region and help our hotels.”
The commission said it encourages all applications, even from Real Racine.
Currently, the commission is partnered with the Racine County Economic Development Corporation to attract and recruit talent from Illinois. In February 2020, the commission contributed $24,500 to RCEDC’s Explore and Take Root programming, which is part of a larger effort, Greater Racine County Talent Recruitment Initiative.
The commission also is working with Zach Zdroik, veterans service officer in Racine County, to build the new veterans memorial/convention center at 90th Street and Campus Drive.
“The convention center is the big project,” Richardson said. “We’re getting great feedback, not just from the veterans, but from the community, who are saying, ‘We need a venue.’ “
Not only will the center bring in programs such as conventions from out of town, but when it’s not in use, Richardson envisions using it for community groups and local programming.
The commission will meet in April to hopefully discuss the next step in building the convention center, which is choosing an architect.
“It’s going to be a big project, but I think it’s gonna be great, not just for Mount Pleasant, but the whole area,” Richardson said.