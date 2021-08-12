RACINE — Chloie Smith-Jones and Shalan Johnson don’t learn their dances from TikTok. They’re professionally trained.
The 20-year-olds are well-known dancers in the Racine area, from their competition days to the videos they film in their living rooms and at the roller rink and share on social media.
Family and friends kept prodding the young women to start their own dance studio, but they would always shrug it off as a compliment.
However, last spring, Johnson received a text from Smith-Jones asking: “Do you really think we could start our own dance company?”
The two created Royal Dance Factor, a Racine-based dance company, to teach young women between the ages of 5 to 18 years old the fundamentals of dancing. And of sisterhood.
Long-time dancers
At the age of three, Johnson was dancing at her father’s church, Reconciliation Ministries International, 2200 Mount Pleasant St., through the dance ministry her godmother taught. Before even starting grade school she was learning liturgical dance — a religious worship dance — from her godmother, who led the church’s dance ministry.
Johnson and Smith-Jones, both 20 and Racine natives, met each other when they became teammates on Starbuck Middle School’s cheer poms squad.
“With poms, you can be trained in all types of dance from jazz, contemporary and modern dance to hip-hop and African dance,” said Johnson.
Johnson became captain of her poms team at Park High School her senior year, while Smith-Jones was on the poms team at Sweatshop Movement, a local hip-hop focused dance academy.
Royal Dance Factor came about after the two women graduated high school and craved to share their passion with youth.
“It all started with me making a flyer and a Facebook post,” said Smith-Jones. “We posted the flyer a couple months before the tryout date and a bunch of people shared it. We had about 30 girls try out from Facebook alone.”
Johnson and Smith-Jones held their initial tryouts at Humble Park in July 2020, and a second tryout date during May of this year where they amassed a team of 54 girls.
The team is always looking for new members, operating under the motto that “No one gets left behind.”
From practice to performance
During the pandemic, Royal Dance Factor had no space to hold their practices due to building safety regulations, leading Johnson and Smith-Jones to host practices at Humble Park and use their garages as impromptu studios during the colder months and when it was raining.
In October 2020, Royal Dance Factor began using the Reconciliation Ministries International space as a temporary dance studio for their twice-weekly practices on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays 4 to 7 p.m.
Practices range from learning a new dance for a performance that week or the girls choosing to have a dance battle against each other.
“I feel like everyday is something new with these girls,” laughed Johnson.
“For the Sunday games, the team gets right into learning a new dance because we only have two days to practice,” said Smith-Jones. “The basketball games have helped motivate them to get out there and perform.”
Although everyone is allowed to join the team, the young women are divided into a showcase and a competition group.
“The competition group is for our more experienced girls,” said Johnson. “However, we tell all our girls their goal is to be on that competition team. We’re trying to build up their confidence.”
Beyond dance
The Royal Dance Factor wasn’t created to only serve as a dance company, but a safe haven for the young women to build their confidence.
Johnson and Smith-Jones began sharing their experiences of the fighting and jealousy that can arise from being on a team, and teaching the girls how to respect one another and build sisterhood.
They achieve this by eliminating habits of saying “shut up” or “dumb” when the girls speak to each other. Instead, the coaches encourage the girls to openly express their frustrations, whether it’s dance-related or personal.
“My dream was to always have a girl group home,” said Johnson. “For me, Royal Dance Factor is deeper for me than dance. Each and every single one of these girls go through something, and they’ll come to either me or Chloie and open up.”
Although Johnson and Smith Jones’ long term goal has been to have their own dance studio, their main objective right now is to remind the young women a career in dance is obtainable.
“I want them to grasp how serious the dance industry is because I don’t think they’re aware what’s really out there competition-wise,” said Johnson. “I’m trying to get them to understand that they can go so far. They could be at the BET Awards. They can make a whole career for themselves.”
To achieve this greatness, they say it begins with the mindset you have when you walk into a room.
“When they go to competitions, I teach them to remain humble but remember who they are,” said Johnson. “They shouldn’t care if someone can do 20 more kicks than them. I want them to remember what they bring to the table. That’s why we’re Royal Dance Factor — we’re royalty.”
Photos: Second-ever Juneteenth celebration in Burlington draws a diverse crowd to mark holiday
Welcoming sign at Burlington Juneteenth event at Echo Park in Burlington
Harley Bagley, 5, joins other dancers on stage at Burlington Juneteenth event
Brooke Bell and mother Monique Abujana and friend Casey Sellers at Juneteenth
Organizer Darnisha Garbade welcomes crowd at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Hannah McMartin and father Bill McMartin at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Dance troupe Signature Dance entertains at Burlington Juneteenth event
Jacob Mersberger and Jeanne Heyer have fun in photo booth at Burlington Juneteenth
Line dance gets people moving at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Colorful balloon display at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Donald Lee of Big Daddy's BBQ at Burlington Juneteenth celebration
Casey Sellers and others dancing at Burlington Juneteenth event
Ken Dues and Kenda Dues of Racine relax at Juneteenth event in Burlington
Tajzee Strong reigning Miss Black USA contestant from Wisconsin
Sunshine Tidwell, 2, and Morgyn Oberlin, 11, dance on stage at Burlington Juneteenth
In photos, a prom night to remember at Home Harbor Assisted Living Community
Hors d'oeuvres
Before the party
King and Queen crowns
Cool in shades
A sharp suit
Floral fun
Delicate corsage
Nice to see you
A couple's arrival
A beauty in beige
Smile for the camera
Blooming on camera
In front of the flowers
We can match, too
Couple's prom photo
Sparkly bowtie for the win
Big smiles
Spinning around
Here for the show
Sitting together
Enjoying the show
With Mr. Puerto Rico
Luxe in lavender
Sharing a table
A little bit of moolah
Pretty in purple
Can you can-can?
Living it up
Slow dancing
Using a disposable camera
Watching your feet
Can I have this dance?
A prom night to remember
Smiling
Round and round
And the winner is...
Hold the applause
Manuel Rivera
At the throne
Come join us
Enjoying the song
Leather jacket styling
May I take your hand?
Teaching the hand jive
Joining in the jive
“For me, Royal Dance Factor is deeper for me than dance."
Michael was born with big ears and decided to put them to good use by listening to people's stories. Born in Illinois, he received a degree in Journalism + Design from The New School before returning to the Midwest and settling down at The Journal Times.
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Throughout June and early July, Racine County was averaging only around 2 new COVID-19 cases per day. That rate has ballooned now to more than 30 new cases per day, a level the county hasn't seen since April.
Citing that level of increase and fears of those rates climbing, Racine County's health departments are recommending universal masking in schools for the approaching 2021-22 school year.
That puts school districts in a tight spot with students expected to return to classrooms in a matter of weeks.
Consultants were expected to report on the cost of rebuilding the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington. Instead, they are reporting that the dam cannot be salvaged and improved as needed to meet state flood-protection standards.
RACINE COUNTY — If a Racine County Circuit Court judge issues an eviction order, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office “simply complies with its …
1 of 4
A group of dancers at Royal Dance Factor practice a new dance in Reconciliation Ministries International, 2200 Mount Pleasant St. They went on to perform Sunday between games at the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association. Founders Chloie Smith-Jones and Shalan Johnson created their dance company to teach young women the fundamentals of dancing and sisterhood.
Shalan Johnson and Chloie Smith-Jones smile during Put The Guns Down Basketball Association games on Sunday. The dancers and Racine natives created Royal Dance Factor to teach young women the fundamentals of dancing and sisterhood.
A group of dancers at Royal Dance Factor practice a new dance to perform between Put The Guns Down Basketball Association games scheduled for Sunday, August 8. Founders Chloie Smith-Jones and Shalan Johnson created their dance company to teach young women the fundamentals of dancing and sisterhood.