RACINE — Chloie Smith-Jones and Shalan Johnson don’t learn their dances from TikTok. They’re professionally trained.

The 20-year-olds are well-known dancers in the Racine area, from their competition days to the videos they film in their living rooms and at the roller rink and share on social media.

Family and friends kept prodding the young women to start their own dance studio, but they would always shrug it off as a compliment.

However, last spring, Johnson received a text from Smith-Jones asking: “Do you really think we could start our own dance company?”

The two created Royal Dance Factor, a Racine-based dance company, to teach young women between the ages of 5 to 18 years old the fundamentals of dancing. And of sisterhood.

Long-time dancers

At the age of three, Johnson was dancing at her father’s church, Reconciliation Ministries International, 2200 Mount Pleasant St., through the dance ministry her godmother taught. Before even starting grade school she was learning liturgical dance — a religious worship dance — from her godmother, who led the church’s dance ministry.

Johnson and Smith-Jones, both 20 and Racine natives, met each other when they became teammates on Starbuck Middle School’s cheer poms squad.

“With poms, you can be trained in all types of dance from jazz, contemporary and modern dance to hip-hop and African dance,” said Johnson.

Johnson became captain of her poms team at Park High School her senior year, while Smith-Jones was on the poms team at Sweatshop Movement, a local hip-hop focused dance academy.

Royal Dance Factor came about after the two women graduated high school and craved to share their passion with youth.

“It all started with me making a flyer and a Facebook post,” said Smith-Jones. “We posted the flyer a couple months before the tryout date and a bunch of people shared it. We had about 30 girls try out from Facebook alone.”

Johnson and Smith-Jones held their initial tryouts at Humble Park in July 2020, and a second tryout date during May of this year where they amassed a team of 54 girls.

The team is always looking for new members, operating under the motto that “No one gets left behind.”

From practice to performance

During the pandemic, Royal Dance Factor had no space to hold their practices due to building safety regulations, leading Johnson and Smith-Jones to host practices at Humble Park and use their garages as impromptu studios during the colder months and when it was raining.

In October 2020, Royal Dance Factor began using the Reconciliation Ministries International space as a temporary dance studio for their twice-weekly practices on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays 4 to 7 p.m.

Practices range from learning a new dance for a performance that week or the girls choosing to have a dance battle against each other.

“I feel like everyday is something new with these girls,” laughed Johnson.

For the summer, practices have become more specific as the troupe had landed opportunities to perform at Racine’s Fourth of July parade and at Put The Guns Down Basketball Association’s Sunday games at Racine Dream Court.

“For the Sunday games, the team gets right into learning a new dance because we only have two days to practice,” said Smith-Jones. “The basketball games have helped motivate them to get out there and perform.”

Although everyone is allowed to join the team, the young women are divided into a showcase and a competition group.

“The competition group is for our more experienced girls,” said Johnson. “However, we tell all our girls their goal is to be on that competition team. We’re trying to build up their confidence.”

Beyond dance

The Royal Dance Factor wasn’t created to only serve as a dance company, but a safe haven for the young women to build their confidence.

Johnson and Smith-Jones began sharing their experiences of the fighting and jealousy that can arise from being on a team, and teaching the girls how to respect one another and build sisterhood.

They achieve this by eliminating habits of saying “shut up” or “dumb” when the girls speak to each other. Instead, the coaches encourage the girls to openly express their frustrations, whether it’s dance-related or personal.

“My dream was to always have a girl group home,” said Johnson. “For me, Royal Dance Factor is deeper for me than dance. Each and every single one of these girls go through something, and they’ll come to either me or Chloie and open up.”

Although Johnson and Smith Jones’ long term goal has been to have their own dance studio, their main objective right now is to remind the young women a career in dance is obtainable.

“I want them to grasp how serious the dance industry is because I don’t think they’re aware what’s really out there competition-wise,” said Johnson. “I’m trying to get them to understand that they can go so far. They could be at the BET Awards. They can make a whole career for themselves.”

To achieve this greatness, they say it begins with the mindset you have when you walk into a room.

“When they go to competitions, I teach them to remain humble but remember who they are,” said Johnson. “They shouldn’t care if someone can do 20 more kicks than them. I want them to remember what they bring to the table. That’s why we’re Royal Dance Factor — we’re royalty.”

