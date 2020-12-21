Quote “How deep are you willing to dig that hole and how long is it gonna take to get back out of it? It’s a good time to cut our losses.” Chris D’Acquisto, The Roost owner

RACINE — It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa streets.

It’s 9 a.m. on Dec. 18, and Roost owner Chris D’Acquisto and her cook -- Paul Roberts, the restaurant's founding owner from 2011-19 — survey an empty dining room, the sidewalks outside largely devoid of pedestrian traffic. In the hour prior, two socially-distanced parties comprising five patrons had been served at opposite ends of the dining room. In the next hour, another smattering of five customers, including one couple, would be served.

“Fridays were always a good day,” said D’Acquisto, who started working at The Roost in 2014 before purchasing it in 2019.

While grateful for the patronage of the dedicated Roost loyalists, there still isn't enough customer volume to cover the overhead costs of keeping the restaurant’s doors open, according to its owner. After this coming Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 26-27), D’Acquisto will close the doors for good and walk away from her dream and livelihood, unsure of what the future will hold.

“It’s the right time to do it, not knowing how long it’s going to last,” she said of shuttering The Roost. “How deep are you willing to dig that hole and how long is it gonna take to get back out of it? It’s a good time to cut our losses.”

Added Roberts: “You can’t keep throwing good money after bad.”

A ‘heartbreaking’ decision

The Roost has been Roberts’ longtime home away from home.

“Quite simply, it’s sad,” he said of The Roost’s impending closure, unsure of his next steps. “I’ve been doing this pretty much every day for 9-1/2 years … You put your life into it.”

D’Acquisto called her Dec. 15 decision to permanently close The Roost a “heartbreaking” decision.

“There’s been a lot of tears. I don’t want to close it, our customers have become friends, but I’ve come to grips with it,” she said. “From the moment I walked into this restaurant, I fell in love with these four walls. It has become so much a part of me. I’m going to miss it. But you have to, at some point, take your heart out of it and think about the smart thing to do.”

D’Acquisto had held out hope that The Roost, a winner of multiple past Journal Times Best of Racine County awards — including Best Breakfast in 2016 — would outlast the COVID pandemic. Instead, it’s a brick-and-mortar victim.

Despite the many “rough” challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, D’Acquisto said The Roost had been “surviving” with the city’s earlier 50% Safer Racine limits on restaurant and bar occupancy. But the city’s Nov. 27 implementation of 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars within its jurisdiction pushed The Roost beyond its financial tipping point.

“With 50% we were able to survive — stay on top of the taxes, pay our vendors, utilities.," D'Acquisto said. "The turning point was when we were locked down to 25% … When you put these capacity limits … to 25%, we’re maybe seeing 10-15% of what we normally would be. January and February are the worst months of the year. We’re coming up on those, and we’re not getting business now.”

A frequent complaint from restaurant and tavern owners is that, many believe, the Safer Racine Ordinance instills undue fear of venturing out. On top of that, for those who are still going out, they are driven to patronize businesses in surrounding communities without similar restrictions, since few municipalities in the state have as strict rules and there are no statewide occupancy mandates. As a result, many Racine restaurants and bars are increasingly struggling to even meet meager 25% occupancy limits during their traditional peak times.

“It’s just very unfair,” D’Acquisto said. “It seems they (city leaders) are doing this because this is what they can control. They can’t control people in their homes, but they can control the businesses under their jurisdiction. It’s harmful, especially in the restaurant business.”

Added Roberts of the plight of small businesses like The Roost, “It doesn’t seem like this matters. You used to pull up and you’d see cars everywhere. Now, maybe you’ve got two cars … People are going, ‘When I go to Downtown Racine I’ve got to pay for parking, possibly get a parking ticket, possibly get a fine if I’m not wearing my mask at the appropriate time. Why should I go there? I can go to Kenosha, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, wherever.’”

Four tables? Three?

Among the handful of diners patronizing The Roost on Friday were regulars Chuck Schovain of Racine and Chuck Christoffersen of Mount Pleasant, the restaurant’s second customer party ever when it opened in September 2011.

“It’s a nice place to come and have breakfast,” Schovain said. “It’s ma-and-pa.”

Added Christoffersen, “We’ve come back many times over the years. It’s a shame to see it go. We’re gonna miss this place.”

Both Schovain and Christoffersen criticized the city’s 25% occupancy limit for its effect on small business eateries like The Roost.

“It’s just a shame,” Schovain said. “It’s bad enough the traffic is down anyway, and then they even cut it some more. Twenty-five percent in here is what, four tables? Three tables? That’s not much.”

Christoffersen agreed.

“They need to let businesses open up and let people make the choice of whether they want to show up or not,” he said. “If I want to come here and wear a mask, I’ll come. If I don’t want to come here then I can so choose to stay home.”

A major concern for Christoffersen is the long-term impact of Safer Racine on the city’s economy.

“We need more places like this in Racine,” he said, emphasizing the word "more."

“They're going to cripple this town and it doesn’t seem like they care. They need to be concerned about their businesses and it seems like that’s secondary. To some point it should be, but they should really be talking to these businesses and working with them to find a solution instead of just dictating what they can do. It’s gonna cripple our economy. It’s like nobody is looking forward six months or a year from now when Downtown Racine becomes what Uptown is — a ghost town.”

Schovain added that Racine risks losing the significant progress it’s made in revitalizing its downtown business district.

“They just turned Downtown Racine into something where you can go to a couple restaurants, you’ve got some shops,” he said. “If this continues, downtown will be back to where it used to be — nothing, nowhere.”

Also saddened by the Roost’s closing is Racine resident Ken Leonard, another longtime regular.

“I’m sad for them and all the restaurants and bars in the city,” he said. “Things are too restrictive. They should relax the restrictions and make it possible for the small businesses to survive.”

Bowersox response

City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox released a statement through Shannon Powell, chief of staff and communications director for Mayor Cory Mason, with Powell noting that Bowersox asked that The Journal Times “run her response in full so that the context is not distorted.”

Bowersox’s comments will appear in full in Wednesday's Journal Times.

