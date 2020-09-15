The RITE stuff: training focuses on emotional intelligence to improve policing

Webb gave the example of when she got a call for an older woman whose grocery cart was stolen. It was not an exciting assignment but Webb retrieved the cart and the interaction was business as usual until she smelled the woman's pineapple upside-down cake. The woman offered her a small slice and Webb asked if she could have the recipe. Years later, when Webb was a detective, the interaction with that woman and all the other people she had connected with on a human level became invaluable when she was investigating crimes. Webb called this "building value" in the community.

One reason officers aren't always able to build those connections is the amount of stress and trauma inherent to their jobs according to Webb.

"People have to realize that over a series of years police officers see a lot of horrific things. The trauma they experience: They go to suicides they go to traffic accidents," Webb said.

On top of that, officers are human beings with their personal problems with their families or, like everyone else right now, COVID-19.