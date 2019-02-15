UNION GROVE — As the village is in transition with a new clerk and administrator, one longtime employee is getting ready to pass the torch and say her final goodbye.
Liz Schwertfeger, Union Grove’s deputy clerk/treasurer, is retiring March 1 after 25 years with the village. Initially starting as a part-time temporary employee during the tax season of 1994, Schwertfeger worked her way up to become an indispensable part of the village’s operations, gaining new titles and accomplishments at every step.
“I never imagined my life would be so full and so rewarding,” Schwertfeger said. “It really is. And as much as I moan and groan about things around here or people, I truly loved my job.”
After the 1994 tax season, Schwertfeger briefly took a job with Union Grove Elementary School before returning to the village in 1995 to become a part-time deputy clerk/treasurer. Within a few years, she was working for the village full-time.
Through the years Schwertfeger became somewhat of a fixture in the community. Some residents would come into Village Hall just to chat with her, or they would call over to her to find out what was going on around the village. In her office — which at this point is mostly cleared out of her decorations — she has a birthday invitation from a former Union Grove resident she frequently spoke with.
“She’s the right hand of everybody,” Village President Mike Aimone said. “She’s been the go-to person — there’s not a doubt — the go-to person for the board, the citizens and the staff.”
Aimone, who has been on the Village Board as either trustee or president for 15 years, said Schwertfeger has also been invaluable due to her extensive knowledge of the community and willingness to adapt to change.
“She really will be missed,” said Roberta Campbell, deputy clerk/court clerk, who has worked with Schwertfeger for 6½ years. “She’s a wealth of knowledge that will be missed around here.”
For many years, Schwertfeger worked alongside former Village Clerk/Treasurer Janice Winget, who was elected to the Village Board after she retired from her clerk duties.
A woman of many hats
Schwertfeger’s crowning achievement in her own eyes was starting Second Chance Union Grove, a program that aims to keep kids out of trouble. When a juvenile received a first municipal ticket, Schwertfeger would sit down with the youth and their parents and give them a second chance: Fulfill some obligations and go a year without getting into more trouble and the ticket would be waived.
“A lot of them are in the wrong place at the wrong time, so they need the second chance,” Schwertfeger said. “We know they’re not bad kids.”
In addition to starting Second Chance Union Grove, Schwertfeger helped organize the Union Grove Car Show, helped build Ryan Moe/Michael Young Memorial Park — which memorializes children who have died — and served as the village’s parks and recreation director for eight years.
“It’s the kids that make me want to do things for them,” Schwertfeger said. “It makes me want to make sure their programs are running correctly, make sure they’re safe, make sure their equipment is good.”
Schwertfeger grew up in Franklin Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, and moved to Addison, Ill., after getting married. She and her husband, Jack, a railroad worker, moved to Union Grove in 1993 when Jack was transferred to Milwaukee. About a month later, he was transferred back to Chicago, but the couple stayed and Jack commuted every day.
“We liked it here,” Schwertfeger said. “This was a good place to raise our children.”
The couple has three sons, ages 31, 38 and 42, and nine grandchildren ranging from ages 1 to 14.
Jack is already retired, so Schwertfeger said she and her husband will “ideally” become snowbirds to Florida after her retirement.
“Mommy loves the sand, the sea and pina coladas,” Schwertfeger joked.
Village moves forward
In her last days with Union Grove, Schwertfeger is training her replacement, newly hired Village Clerk Bradley Calder, the former clerk-treasurer in Big Bend, who started Feb. 4, and she is helping Michael Hawes, the village’s new administrator, get settled as well. Hawes previously was village administrator in Wind Point.
Schwertfeger said she feels comfortable leaving the village in their hands.
“It’s going to be hard to walk out, but then again, I’m going to be doing a happy dance,” Schwertfeger said.
