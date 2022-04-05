THE RESULTS ARE IN | Winners, losers of Tuesday's elections in Racine County

Here are the results of Tuesday's contested elections in Racine County.

Results not yet certified. 100% of precincts reporting.

Winning candidates appear in bold.

Court of Appeals Judge District 2 (Racine County results)

How Racine County voted; not decisive for election that spanned 12 counties

Maria S. Lazar: 13,266

Lori Kornblum: 12,694

Referendums

Waterford High School

“Shall the Waterford Union High School District ... be authorized to issue ... general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,750,000?”

Yes: 2,097

No: 2,308

Village of Union Grove (advisory only)

QUESTION 1: Should ATVs be allowed on most village roadways?

Yes: 303

No: 597

QUESTION 2: Should UTVs be allowed on most village roadways?

Yes: 328

No: 569

QUESTION 3: Should golf carts be allowed on most village roadways?

Yes: 384

No: 520

Muskego-Norway School

QUESTION 1: “Shall the Muskego-Norway School District ... be authorized to issue ... general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $27,800,000?"

Yes: 4,355

No: 2,813

QUESTION 2: “Shall the Muskego-Norway School District ... be authorized to issue ... general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,800,000?”

Yes: 3,840

No: 3,274

Raymond School

“Shall the School District Number 14, Town of Raymond ... be authorized to issue ... general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $14,800,000?”

Yes: 426

No: 607

Racine County Board

Two-year term, $7,000 salary

District 3

Steve Smetana (i): 439

Tom Rutkowski: 658

District 6

Genie Webb: 168

Marcus T. West: 280

District 9

Eric Hopkins (i): 624

Henry Perez: 563

District 11

Robert N. Miller (i): 867

Amanda Bengston: 476

District 15

John A. Wisch (i): 738

Christian de Jong: 688

District 17

Robert D. Grove (i): 1,177

Keith Cruise: 527

District 21

Taylor Wishau: 827

Judi Adams: 738

Racine City Council

Two-year term, $6,899.88 salary

District 4

Michael Schrader: 109

Amanda Paffrath: 226

Union Grove Village Board

Two-year term, salary of $6,300

Trustee 6

Amy Sasse (i): 355

Amy Sweet: 483

Waterford Village Board

Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $5,400 plus $40 a meeting

Adam J. Jaskie (i): 669

Robert A. Nash (i): 581

Andrew R. Ewert (i): 670

Michael Robertson: 553

Elmwood Park Village Board

Three seats; two-year term; $2,000 salary

Brian S. Johnson (i): 80

Wendy Spencer: 65

Kelli Stein: 95

Lynda Studey: 73

Sturtevant Village Board

Three open seats, two-year term, $7,500 salary

Chance Celeste: 311

Carrie Harbach-Amos (i): 384

Jerrold Klinkosh (i): 258

McKenzie Moore (i): 359

Waterford Town Board

Two open seats, two-year term, $7,750 salary

Teri Jendusa-Nicolai (i): 922

Tim Szeklinski (i): 812

Robert Ulander: 712

Jeffrey Klyzub: 418

School Boards

Racine Unified

Three-year term, salary of $300 per month

District 1

Theresa F. Villar: 1,023

Tonya C. Evans (i): 721

Burlington Area

Two open seats, three-year term, no compensation

Vote totals include results from both Racine County and Walworth County

Kevin Bird (i): 2,336

Aaron Melby: 1,933

Ryan Mueller: 2,049

Barry Schmaling (i): 2,279

Muskego-Norway

Two open seats, three-year term, $4,698 salary; total votes included below, from both Racine County and Waukesha County voters

Brett Hyde (i): 3,158

Cassandra Baus (i): 3,603

Michael R. Jones: 3,047

Laurie B. Kontney: 2,939

North Cape Elementary

Two open seats, three-year term, $1,000 salary

Thomas Henningfeld (i): 326

Keith Jacobson: 324

Karl Winderl: 145

Raymond School 4K-8

Two open seats, three-year term, $2,200 salary except clerk for which salary is $2,400

Jillian Berman: 334

Gwen Keller: 535

Janell Wise (i): 478

Art Binhack: 464

Union Grove Grade

Two open seats, three-year term, $2,650 salary

Daniel Gruhn (i): 534

Stephanie Kurt: 514

Laura Luedtke: 430

Waterford High

Three open seats, three-year term, $4,800 salary

Michael Schoenfeld (i): 2,281

Jeffrey Santaga (i): 2,051

Nancy Klemko (i): 2,044

Kelly Datka: 2,814

Waterford Grade

Two open seats, three-year term, $5,250 salary

Ryan Koncki (i): 1,576

Heather Sackman: 1,847

Stephen Levas: 1,396

