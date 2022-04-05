THE RESULTS ARE IN | Winners, losers of Tuesday's elections in Racine County

Here are the results of Tuesday's contested elections in Racine County.
Results not yet certified. 100% of precincts reporting.
Winning candidates appear in bold.
Court of Appeals Judge District 2 (Racine County results)
How Racine County voted; not decisive for election that spanned 12 counties
Maria S. Lazar: 13,266
Lori Kornblum: 12,694
Referendums
Waterford High School
“Shall the Waterford Union High School District ... be authorized to issue ... general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,750,000?”
Yes: 2,097
No: 2,308
Village of Union Grove (advisory only)
QUESTION 1: Should ATVs be allowed on most village roadways?
Yes: 303
No: 597
QUESTION 2: Should UTVs be allowed on most village roadways?
Yes: 328
No: 569
QUESTION 3: Should golf carts be allowed on most village roadways?
Yes: 384
No: 520
Muskego-Norway School
QUESTION 1: “Shall the Muskego-Norway School District ... be authorized to issue ... general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $27,800,000?"
Yes: 4,355
No: 2,813
QUESTION 2: “Shall the Muskego-Norway School District ... be authorized to issue ... general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,800,000?”
Yes: 3,840
No: 3,274
Raymond School
“Shall the School District Number 14, Town of Raymond ... be authorized to issue ... general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $14,800,000?”
Yes: 426
No: 607
Racine County Board
Two-year term, $7,000 salary
District 3
Steve Smetana (i): 439
Tom Rutkowski: 658
District 6
Genie Webb: 168
Marcus T. West: 280
District 9
Eric Hopkins (i): 624
Henry Perez: 563
District 11
Robert N. Miller (i): 867
Amanda Bengston: 476
District 15
John A. Wisch (i): 738
Christian de Jong: 688
District 17
Robert D. Grove (i): 1,177
Keith Cruise: 527
District 21
Taylor Wishau: 827
Judi Adams: 738
Racine City Council
Two-year term, $6,899.88 salary
District 4
Michael Schrader: 109
Amanda Paffrath: 226
Union Grove Village Board
Two-year term, salary of $6,300
Trustee 6
Amy Sasse (i): 355
Amy Sweet: 483
Waterford Village Board
Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $5,400 plus $40 a meeting
Adam J. Jaskie (i): 669
Robert A. Nash (i): 581
Andrew R. Ewert (i): 670
Michael Robertson: 553
Elmwood Park Village Board
Three seats; two-year term; $2,000 salary
Brian S. Johnson (i): 80
Wendy Spencer: 65
Kelli Stein: 95
Lynda Studey: 73
Sturtevant Village Board
Three open seats, two-year term, $7,500 salary
Chance Celeste: 311
Carrie Harbach-Amos (i): 384
Jerrold Klinkosh (i): 258
McKenzie Moore (i): 359
Waterford Town Board
Two open seats, two-year term, $7,750 salary
Teri Jendusa-Nicolai (i): 922
Tim Szeklinski (i): 812
Robert Ulander: 712
Jeffrey Klyzub: 418
School Boards
Racine Unified
Three-year term, salary of $300 per month
District 1
Theresa F. Villar: 1,023
Tonya C. Evans (i): 721
Burlington Area
Two open seats, three-year term, no compensation
Vote totals include results from both Racine County and Walworth County
Kevin Bird (i): 2,336
Aaron Melby: 1,933
Ryan Mueller: 2,049
Barry Schmaling (i): 2,279
Muskego-Norway
Two open seats, three-year term, $4,698 salary; total votes included below, from both Racine County and Waukesha County voters
Brett Hyde (i): 3,158
Cassandra Baus (i): 3,603
Michael R. Jones: 3,047
Laurie B. Kontney: 2,939
North Cape Elementary
Two open seats, three-year term, $1,000 salary
Thomas Henningfeld (i): 326
Keith Jacobson: 324
Karl Winderl: 145
Raymond School 4K-8
Two open seats, three-year term, $2,200 salary except clerk for which salary is $2,400
Jillian Berman: 334
Gwen Keller: 535
Janell Wise (i): 478
Art Binhack: 464
Union Grove Grade
Two open seats, three-year term, $2,650 salary
Daniel Gruhn (i): 534
Stephanie Kurt: 514
Laura Luedtke: 430
Waterford High
Three open seats, three-year term, $4,800 salary
Michael Schoenfeld (i): 2,281
Jeffrey Santaga (i): 2,051
Nancy Klemko (i): 2,044
Kelly Datka: 2,814
Waterford Grade
Two open seats, three-year term, $5,250 salary
Ryan Koncki (i): 1,576
Heather Sackman: 1,847
Stephen Levas: 1,396