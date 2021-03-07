'The responsible thing to do' | Why 100s of local teachers & school staff agreed to be vaccinated Saturday

Vaccination totals

According to state data published Saturday:

• 16.2% of Racine County residents (31,871 out of 196,700) have received at least one COVID-19 dose

• 8.3% of Racine County residents (16,225 out of 196,700) have completed a COVID-19 regimen

• 18.1% of Wisconsinites (1.05 million out of 5.88 million) have received at least one COVID-19 dose

• 10.2% of Wisconsinites (591,186 out of 5.88 million) have completed a COVID-19 regimen