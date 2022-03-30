The remaking of Downtown Racine's streets is to begin next month

RACINE — Expect to see construction related to the remaking of Downtown Racine's streets ramp up next month.

As part of a plan that includes having Highway 32 no longer coincide with Main Street through Downtown Racine, work to convert Wisconsin Avenue from a one-way street to two-way is expected to begin in April and be completed by the end of May, the City of Racine announced late Wednesday afternoon.

"Our overall goal is to activate more of the downtown while also making it more accessible and pedestrian friendly. Converting the one-way streets is a good first step,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement.

The work is to begin with adding more traffic signals at Wisconsin Avenue's intersections with Sixth, Seventh and 14th streets. The traffic impact throughout that first phase is expected to be "minor temporary lane closures and traffic moving in all of the current directions," the city said in a release.

The second phase of construction is expected to be more substantial. From State Street to 16th Street, the eastern half of Wisconsin Avenue will be closed, while southbound traffic can still travel on the western half of the road. All road crossings are expected to remain open.

Along Fifth and Sixth streets, angle parking stalls are expected to be put in along with the construction. Some parking meters may also be replaced with signs directing to a phone app to facilitate paying for street parking.

During this second phase of construction, the city said the ramp from State Street down to Wisconsin Avenue will be closed.

During the third and final phase of construction, the west side of Wisconsin Avenue will be closed while northbound traffic will be able to travel for the first time on the east side of the avenue. Traffic that would have been southbound on Wisconsin Avenue will be detoured to Main Street.

A long-term detour is expected to be in place around Hotel Verdant (the former Zahn's building on Monument Square) as construction continues. That detour, which will divert westbound Sixth Street traffic north toward College Avenue, is expected to be in place until spring 2023, when Hotel Verdant is expected to open.

After the completion of construction on Wisconsin Avenue, the next phase of changes to Downtown Racine's streets will be the conversion of Lake Avenue from a one-way to a two-way between 10th Street and Gaslight Drive.

