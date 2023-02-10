RACINE— The Racine Zoo turns 100 years old this month.

The zoo, 200 Goold St., was founded in 1923 by Jacob Stoffel Jr.

Stoffel Jr. was president of the Racine Park Commission before becoming the Racine Zoological Society's first director.

He started the zoo by presenting the Park Board with two deer and three monkeys.

The zoo opened in summer 2023 inside Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.

It moved to its current lakefront location in 1925.

There are 75 animal species and more than 300 individual animals at the zoo, including tiger, kangaroos and endangered African penguins.

During the past century, the zoo has hosted many community events, including the longstanding Animal Crackers Concert Series and Car Show and snow globe picnics with animal encounters.

"There has been so much accomplished over these many years in making the Racine Zoo what it is today," stated Beth Heidron, the zoo's executive director. "The Racine Zoo is fully committed to doing our part in continuing to provide the best care for our amazing animals, providing educational opportunities for the children and families of southeastern Wisconsin, and providing safe and fun activities, programs and events for all ages.”

As part of the centennial celebration, the zoo is asking residents to share memories via photos and stories. Submissions may be sent to info@racinezoo.org and should include a date and description if possible.

Some of the submissions will be posted on the zoo's centennial website and social media platforms, as well as on the grounds throughout the year.

A 100th anniversary celebration is scheduled for July 5.

For more information about the zoo's plans for it's centennial year, visit racinezoo.org/celebrating-100-years.

In photos: Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at the Racine Zoo