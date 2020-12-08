The Racine Santasquatch: 12-foot St. Nick skeleton on Kinzie Avenue goes viral on internet

RACINE — You may have seen it on the internet, or you may have seen it as you’re walking or driving past. Or maybe you’ve seen it in both places: a 12-foot skeleton guarding a house along Kinzie Avenue, now dressed for the holidays as Santa.
Brianna and Ryan Hazen don’t use Facebook much, so they found out they became internet famous through Ryan’s sister who sent a screenshot of the Tosh.0 Facebook page post, which received more than 65,000 reactions and 17,000 shares. The skeleton was also posted on the Men’s Humor Facebook page, receiving more than 5,000 likes and 1,000 shares.
“It was really shocking,” Brianna said. “We didn’t do this to become famous; my husband genuinely loves to bring smiles to people’s faces. He loves making people laugh.”
But, it was also to get their money’s worth, Brianna said: “Exactly what the meme says.”
A diverse decoration
The skeleton made its first appearance in The Journal Times in early October, when it wasn’t wearing any clothing but was covered in cobwebs. Now dressed for the holiday season, with a red coat and pants, boots and a Santa hat and beard, Hazen said her husband was considering having more themed costumes for additional holidays.
Their skeleton, purchased from Home Depot earlier this fall, is actually made of light plastic, has hollow bones and breaks down, making it easy to store. But Ryan was too lazy to put away the skeleton after Halloween, Brianna said with a laugh.
The Santa suit came from Amazon and is size 4XL. It required some adjustments, such as cutting the pant legs to fit and safety-pinning it together.
The bony structure is wrapped in Christmas lights for a nighttime display, and a recent addition: two skeleton “elves,” one standing and one kneeling, are nearby.
The two smaller skeletons were decorations the Hazens already had on hand, Brianna said. The elf costumes were again from Amazon but in medium child size medium.
The Hazens have lived at their Racine home on Kinzie Avenue for three years. Like many people, they like having fun around holidays.
Halloween is big for the couple. Brianna dresses up as a spooky nun and enjoys decorating the house and scaring children — all in good fun, of course. But Christmas is special as well.
Last year they displayed an Olaf decoration. Olaf, the popular snowman character from Disney’s “Frozen,” stood where the large skeleton now stands.
Ryan has plans to bring Olaf back out, placing him near the skeleton. The couple has lots more decorations that are coming out before the holiday, Brianna said.
“It’s 2020, so you’ve definitely gotta have fun with it,” she said.
