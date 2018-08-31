RACINE — With the Democratic primary in the rearview mirror, Randy Bryce has turned his sights to the Nov. 6 general election and believes he has a chance to be the first Democrat elected to Wisconsin’s 1st District in over 20 years.
After being elected in 1998 and sworn into office in 1999, House Speaker Paul Ryan has since represented the district that includes all of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties and parts of Rock, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. But in April Ryan announced he would not seek re-election, stunning the political world.
Since that announcement, Democrats have been hopeful they will be able to flip the seat and have been focusing the campaign as being the mirror opposite of Ryan.
The Journal Times sat down with Bryce and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, who has been helping the Bryce campaign, for a 30-minute conversation about some of the issues in the race. The Journal Times is working to schedule a similar sit-down with Bryan Steil, the Republican candidate in the race, for an interview that will be published in the coming weeks.
Bryce, a Caledonia resident, ironworker and labor activist, said Ryan’s time in Washington, D.C., has caused Ryan to focus his attention elsewhere, away from the district.
“He’s actually neglected (the district) by not having any events,” Bryce said.
Pocan, who represents the Madison area in Congress, agrees that other than the town hall meeting-style event that CNN held in Racine in August 2017, Ryan has not had an event for his constituents in a long time and said it is the job of a representative to hear from constituents of the district “and then bring those ideas to Washington.”
“And conversely explain what’s happening in Washington to people down here,” Pocan said. “I plan on coming down here a lot to try to help campaign because this (seat) is one of the top priorities for Democrats in the country.”
The issue of town halls has already had some impact on the campaign as both Bryce and Steil, who is a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, have signed “pledges” to commit to at least four town halls per calendar year if elected to office.
In a statement to The Journal Times, Steil said “The people of Southeast Wisconsin want to talk about the challenges we are facing. In Congress, I will hold town halls and listen to the thoughts and concerns of constituents. I am glad to sign the pledge.”
Ryan’s office did not respond to multiple requests to comment on the topic.
Stance on health care
For Bryce, the main issue in the campaign is health care and he said he supports Medicare for everyone.
“Having had cancer and not having health insurance, that’s a really tough place to be,” Bryce said.
In the early 1990s, Bryce was diagnosed with testicular cancer and didn’t have insurance at the time so he thought, “hopefully it will go away.”
“And it never did, it got worse,” Bryce said adding that his own health scare is part of what made him support Medicare for all citizens. “If I had regular check-ups, that would have been caught and taken care of and taken away before it got as bad as it did.”
Bryce said he is also in favor of the government negotiating with pharmaceutical companies to lower the price of medication and added the price of prescriptions is getting too high and people shouldn’t make life or death decisions based on how much money they have.
Stance on immigration
In Racine, immigration has become an issue as several area residents have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.
Bryce has attended several marches in Racine protesting the arrests of those residents and joined a group of local officials that asked for their release. He even was arrested during one protest for civil disobedience for blocking a street.
“I understand, if they’re a criminal you arrest them,” Bryce said, and added that residents who are not committing drug or violent crimes should not be targeted.
President Donald Trump launched his 2016 presidential campaign by saying he would be active in deporting undocumented immigrants and increasing border security.
Bryce said he supports abolishing ICE and said what the department is doing is “not making us safer” and is being used as “Donald Trump’s own personal deportation force.”
“They’ve only been around for 15 years,” Bryce said. “(Abolishing ICE) doesn’t mean open borders and let anybody come here, but it’s like, why do we need this militarized police force? … Why does the government have an agency that people who live here are afraid of?”
For those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Bryce said he is in favor of legislation that would put them on a pathway to citizenship.
“I’m also in favor of having something for the parents (of DACA recipients) too, to get them the ability to get documentation in order to be able to stay here,” Bryce said.
Serving in the House since 2013, Pocan said he is disappointed that no significant legislation has been done on the issue of immigration and blames Republicans for falling short.
“We do need additional protections at the borders in some areas, but we also need to have a pathway to citizenship for people who are here,” Pocan said. “There’s a lot of people who have been here for a very long time and the best thing we can do is find a legal way for them to become citizens.”
On Steil
During the conversation, Bryce did not mention his Republican opponent Steil at all, but Pocan was eager to go on the attack.
Pocan said Steil was Ryan’s “handpicked candidate” and called him a “Washington insider.”
“Bryan Steil is a cookie-cutter Washington type of Republican that comes from the private sector,” Pocan said.
Pocan added during Steil’s time at Regal Beloit Corp., as its assistant general counsel, Steil has “outsourced jobs to Mexico.”
“That’s not what this district is about, that’s what Washington is about,” Pocan said.
In response, Andrew Iverson, spokesman for the Steil campaign, said Steil has “worked to create jobs for Rock County manufacturers for the last decade.”
“These desperate claims by our opponent are false,” Iverson said. “The total number of employees increased during Bryan’s time at Regal. Bryan’s experience in manufacturing and education is exactly what we need in Washington to prepare our workforce for the jobs of the future. Bryan has seen firsthand how the Washington policies supported by my opponent hurts job creation and wage growth. Bryan will fight for better trade deals and stand up for the American worker.”
