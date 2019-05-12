ROCHESTER — Nobody wants to take credit for this flower-selling, toy-collecting, money-raising fundraiser.
Everyone knows that it was 11-year-old Bella Olsen’s idea, but she doesn’t brag about it. Her mother, Jessica Olsen, gives all of the credit to her daughter, even though Jessica lends a hand in coordinating, promoting and growing the flowers they sell together.
It started three years ago. Through her mom’s volunteering with Love, Inc. — a Burlington-based nonprofit that serves disadvantaged families on the west side of the county — Bella came to realize that there were kids who didn’t get Christmas gifts like she did.
So Bella, then 8 years old, postponed her birthday celebration (which would have been in September) and asked her friends and family to donate toys to Love, Inc. during the Christmas season.
Love, Inc. then gave out gifts to families who couldn’t afford holiday presents of their own. Last year, 315 parents with 915 children were aided by Love, Inc.’s Christmas program, according to Diane Huck, the president of its board of directors. Another 10,700 clients utilized the food pantry.
The organization relies on people like the Olsens. More than 24,000 hours were volunteered through Love Inc. last year, Huck said.
When asked where she got the idea, Bella said: “I think about how I get gifts on my Christmas morning, and then some kids don’t ... that just made me sad.”
“Bella wanted to fill a truck with toys, and she did,” Jessica said, beaming with motherly pride.
After filling one truck with donated toys in 2016, Bella wasn’t satisfied.
“I want to double it,” she told her mom.
The next year, she did.
In 2018, Bella started selling flowers for $1 each to raise money that could be donated to Love, Inc., in addition to toy collecting.
She raised $1,500. After hearing the total, Bella didn’t break character. She wants to double that total in 2019, up to $3,000.
“It’s catching on, what an 11-year-old is doing,” Jessica said, confident the $3,000 goal would be reached.
Bella and Jessica planted 1,000 flowers in their basement in February — “It looked like a jungle down there,” Jessica laughed — and have started selling them, now that the snow is finally gone.
The big event is coming May 19, when the Olsens will set up shop outside Crossover Cantina, 28023 Kramer Drive, Town of Waterford. Starting at 11 a.m., they’ll sell the rest of their crop, bolstered by flowers donated by the Burlington Garden Center and Thomas Greenhouse & Gardens in Mukwonago.
Miguel “Jesse” Aguirre, the owner of Crossover, gave all the credit to Bella too, even though he’s helping by giving the Olsens the venue they need to sell their flowers.
“She’s got a great heart,” Aguirre said. “Jessica helped her out, but it’s not my idea or Jessica’s. It’s all hers.”
The full circle
Bella’s generosity also is in honor of her mom.
Years ago, Jessica Olsen needed help after getting out of an unhealthy relationship. She turned to Love, Inc., which allowed her to get back on her feet.
“I needed help, and they helped me,” she said.
It’s not unusual for people like Jessica to give back after receiving aid.
“Oftentimes those who have been our clients come back and work with us, volunteer with us, and help to provide for others,” Huck said.
Now a business owner with two kids, Jessica has made sure to instill the virtue of charity in her children.
“They were raised to take care of what you have,” Jessica said. “They learned the value of things ... and more importantly just to give back.”
Riding for good
Although the toy and monetary contributions end up in the arms of Love, Inc., the toy donations are handled by the Tri-County Riders, a motorcycle club that raises money year-round and hosts an annual Toy Run to benefit Love Inc. The 25th annual Toy Run is scheduled for later this year.
Bella still isn’t old enough to get a motorcycle license, but the Tri-County Riders made her an honorary member after her third year of supporting Love, Inc.
