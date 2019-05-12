“They were raised to take care of what you have. They learned the value of things ... and more importantly just to give back.”

How You Can Help

Bella and Jessica Olsen are hosting their flower-selling fundraiser on the afternoon of Sunday, May 19, at Crossover Cantina, 28023 Kramer Drive, Town of Waterford.

You can also send toys or donations to P.O. Box 94, 208 W. Main St., Village of Rochester.