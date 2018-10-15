WIND POINT — Families interested in learning about pre-K through 12th grade educational opportunities at The Prairie School are invited to attend an All School Open House from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21,at the school, 4050 Lighthouse Drive.
Families will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Nat Coffman, who heads the school, as well as administrators and faculty from the primary, middle and upper school. Campus tours will be given by members of The Prairie School’s Leadership Society. In addition to participating in hands-on classroom demos, visitors can talk with teachers, students, and parents to learn about academics and student life, as well as explore transportation options in Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. Detailed information on tuition rates, scholarships and financial aid, after school care options, athletics and co-curricular activities will also be provided.
The Prairie School was recently rated the top private high school in Wisconsin in Niche.com's 2019 rankings. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Guests can pre-register at prairieschool.com/openhouse or by calling Molly Lofquist Johnson, senior director of admission, at 262-752-2525.
