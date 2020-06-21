The Prairie School plans to be 'in session, in person, on campus' this fall,

WIND POINT — While most other schools and districts are still tentative on how exactly their students will be learning this fall, The Prairie School has a clear plan at the ready. As long as the law allows it, Prairie students will be back in the classroom come August.
“We have a plan and it’s to be in session, in person, on campus,” said Nat Coffman, the president and head of The Prairie School.
Racine Unified at the moment is planning for three options: in-person lessons; a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning; and a totally virtual option.
Many districts are awaiting instructions and guidance from the Department of Public Instruction, to be released Monday, before developing concrete plans.
Coffman said that he and his team are confident that the private school can operate within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules with proper social distancing.
“We are fortunate to have large rooms with small class sizes,” Coffman said.
However, he is anxious about what DPI’s announcement on Monday will look like and said any “one-size-fits-all mandates” could pose challenges for Prairie.
Prairie’s plan is to follow CDC guidelines, with everyone wearing masks, a health screening at the start of each day and student temperatures taken a second time later in the day.
Coffman said he knows that messy and lost masks will be a reality for some younger students but predicts that the real challenge will be ensuring the older students wear them. Prairie educates students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12.
Students will eat in classrooms instead of the cafeteria, hallways will have one-way traffic patterns, water fountains will be off limits and Coffman said Prairie will try to keep the kids outdoors as much as possible as long as weather allows.
Typically Prairie students sit at tables together, but this fall each student will have their own desk, all distanced and facing the same directions, per CDC guidance.
Each classroom will be equipped with hand sanitizer and disinfected each day.
Coffman said Prairie will go into the year ready to transition back to virtual learning if a second wave of COVID-19 forces another closure of school buildings.
Although the school hasn’t surveyed parents, Coffman said he knows that some parents will not be comfortable sending their children back to class. But Coffman said Prairie will be ready to serve those students remotely, from the start of the school year.
The school is set to publish a concrete plan for the fall by the end of June, which will likely include an earlier than usual return date to give some time for a possible transition back to virtual learning.
A head-start this spring
The leaders at Prairie began planning for the pandemic in February, putting the school at an advantage to the countless districts that were surprised by shutdown mandated by the state in mid-March.
Coffman credited Prairie’s membership in national and international groups for this early realization.
“We recognized that it was going to come to Wisconsin,” Coffman said of COVID-19.
This gave school leaders and teachers a chance to plan virtual curricula ahead of the physical shutdown, allowing for a quick transition to virtual learning. Middle and “upper school” or high school students attended live virtual classes every day with shortened hours giving time for teacher office hours and advising.
Prairie’s middle and upper school students are one-to-one or one device for each student. They previously used iPads but are transitioning to Chromebooks prior to the upcoming school year.
Elementary students participated in asynchronous learning, as they needed a parent present to help and many parents were still working. These students received videos with tasks and assignments from their teacher each day.
Praise from parents
According to Coffman, more than 95% of parents gave positive reviews to Prairie’s distance learning through a survey this spring.
To continue to foster a sense of community among older students while buildings were closed, Prairie began a student newsletter, held virtual open mic nights, and started “Fun Fridays” with things like an online murder mystery, trivia and discussions about events of the day.
Coffman also attributed the school’s successful transition to virtual learning this spring to Prairie’s “caring and engaged parents.”
