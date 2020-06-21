The Prairie School plans to be 'in session, in person, on campus' this fall,

Coffman said he knows that messy and lost masks will be a reality for some younger students but predicts that the real challenge will be ensuring the older students wear them. Prairie educates students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

Students will eat in classrooms instead of the cafeteria, hallways will have one-way traffic patterns, water fountains will be off limits and Coffman said Prairie will try to keep the kids outdoors as much as possible as long as weather allows.

Typically Prairie students sit at tables together, but this fall each student will have their own desk, all distanced and facing the same directions, per CDC guidance.

Each classroom will be equipped with hand sanitizer and disinfected each day.

Coffman said Prairie will go into the year ready to transition back to virtual learning if a second wave of COVID-19 forces another closure of school buildings.

Although the school hasn’t surveyed parents, Coffman said he knows that some parents will not be comfortable sending their children back to class. But Coffman said Prairie will be ready to serve those students remotely, from the start of the school year.