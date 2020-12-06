The Park given historic landmark designation, but raze order stands

RACINE — The group of advocates attempting to save an old theater got what they wanted: The Park has been given historic landmark status. And now the city is free to raze it.
The City Council voted 11-3 on Tuesday to grant historic landmark designation to the old building, which is more than a decade late on its taxes and is currently being used for storage, following a lengthy debate.
Due to a quirk in local law, as long as the matter of historic landmark designation was under discussion by the city, the permit to raze the building would not be issued.
Since the discussion has come to a close, with the building getting its historic designation, the city can raze the building.
Aldermen Marcus West, Jeffrey Peterson and Melissa Lemke all voted no to granting the designation.
Grassroots effort
The debate among the alderman was very different than the debate that occurred among the members of the Planning, Heritage, and Design Commission, which recommended denying landmark status to The Park.
It was clear the group of local citizens trying to save The Park had made an impression on some members of the City Council, several of whom acknowledged they had received calls from constituents passionate about the old building.
Advocates have organized themselves into a group they call Friends of the Capitol Theater, in reference to the original name of the theater when it opened in 1928.
Of course, it is difficult to raise money for a building under threat of a raze order, but the group says it is collecting pledges to show the city they have financial backing to move forward if the raze order were lifted.
It was clear some members of the council were moved by the passionate response of the Friends of the Capitol Theater. Alderman Jennifer Levie attempted unsuccessfully to have the matter sent back to the Planning, Heritage and Design Commission for further discussion.
When that failed, she attempted to defer the matter, in order to give the Friends of the Capitol Theater more time.
That effort too failed to gain the support of the council.
Attention after years of neglect
The real issue was the deterioration of the building and what it would take to save it; that is, time and lots of money.
The advocates working to save the building do not own it. It is owned by local resident John Apple. Apple has not paid property taxes on the building since 2008 and has used it for storage.
The building would have to be purchased, and the back taxes in excess of $180,000 paid. And then it would take an estimated $1 million just to stabilize the structure.
“To do what they want to do is an extremely long process, even if it could happen at all,” City Administrator Kathleen Fischer said.
“I think it’s really great that people want to do the right thing, but this building has been sitting there neglected for years and years and years,” Alderman Jason Meekma said. “And in the final hour, when it’s actually going to be torn down, then people are coming forward and trying to do something."
Meekma continued and noted the owner himself has done nothing for the property but let it deteriorate.
At previous meetings, representatives have discussed the liability the city could incur by doing nothing while folks organized fundraisers and sought grants.
If the building were to collapse, or if something were to fly off, and a person on the sidewalk or on the street were to be injured, the city could be held financially liable for doing nothing while they had knowledge the building was a hazard.
A historical architect hired by the concerned citizens refuted the claim that the building was in danger of imminent collapse.
However, Mayor Cory Mason said the order to raze the building was not made lightly and quoted the city’s chief building inspector as saying it was one of the most concerning buildings he saw as an inspector.
Mason reiterated the liability for the city and the potential impact to the community if the building were to collapse over the winter due to the lack of structural integrity.
Historical record
While it was clear the council had no appetite for intervening on behalf of the historic theater, one voice did turn the tide for the historic landmark designation.
Alderman Henry Perez argued by giving the building the designation, it would become part of the historical record of the city. Alderman Trevor Jung argued The Park absolutely met the criteria for the designation.
According to the statute, a historic landmark designation is a declaration by the city that the building reflects cultural, architectural, political, social, economic or religious history.
Further, that it is identified with periods of history, and embodies distinguishing characteristics in architecture, craftsmanship or works in its historical nature provides the citizens with educational or aesthetic enrichment.
The Planning, Heritage, and Design Commission recommended against giving The Park historic landmark designation.
Instead, the city council voted in favor of that designation.
Majestic Theater - Exterior Detail
Majestic Theater - 2020 Exterior View
Majestic Theater - 1947 Special Engagement Performance
Majestic Theater grand opening ad
Fox Uptown Theater - Nov. 23, 1947 ad
Majestic Theater - Main Foyer Gothic Entrance to Theater Auditorium
Fox Uptown Theater - 1945 War Bond Show advertisement
Majestic Theater - 1928 Drawing of Main Entrance with Marquee
Majestic Theater - Groined Arch and Balcony Section
Majestic Theater - Organ Screen and Portion of Proscenium Arch
Majestic Theater - Grand Stairs and Main Foyer
