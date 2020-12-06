The Park given historic landmark designation, but raze order stands

The building would have to be purchased, and the back taxes in excess of $180,000 paid. And then it would take an estimated $1 million just to stabilize the structure.

“To do what they want to do is an extremely long process, even if it could happen at all,” City Administrator Kathleen Fischer said.

“I think it’s really great that people want to do the right thing, but this building has been sitting there neglected for years and years and years,” Alderman Jason Meekma said. “And in the final hour, when it’s actually going to be torn down, then people are coming forward and trying to do something."

Meekma continued and noted the owner himself has done nothing for the property but let it deteriorate.

At previous meetings, representatives have discussed the liability the city could incur by doing nothing while folks organized fundraisers and sought grants.

If the building were to collapse, or if something were to fly off, and a person on the sidewalk or on the street were to be injured, the city could be held financially liable for doing nothing while they had knowledge the building was a hazard.

A historical architect hired by the concerned citizens refuted the claim that the building was in danger of imminent collapse.