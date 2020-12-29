The Park gets brief reprieve, but historic theater will likely still be demolished

Before the voting could be conducted, Coe raised two issues. This first was the potential abatement cost for some of the environmental issues connected to the building, such as asbestos. As it turned out, that has already been contracted out.

The second issue was that

of process.

“I would like this item sent back to committee,” Coe said. “It should not have come before us without having gone through Public Works.”

Mayor Cory Mason countered, saying the matter never needed to go through committee; it was allowed by law to come before the council on a direct referral.

However, Mason conceded, it was also true the City Council could vote to send it back.

Structural engineer

There has been some dispute on the structural integrity of the building: Ken Plaski, the city’s chief building inspector, condemned the building in part due to his concerns in that area.

At the Dec. 15 meeting, Plaski raised an issue that he has raised in the past: The masonry is in such bad condition that it could fly off in a storm and potentially create a hazard on Washington Avenue.