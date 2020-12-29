The Park gets brief reprieve, but historic theater will likely still be demolished

RACINE — A condemned historic theater, the subject of a struggle between the City of Racine and local preservationists, has received a midnight reprieve from the wrecking ball.
Alderman Jeff Coe successfully argued recently that the city did not follow proper procedure in seeking funds to carry out the raze order on The Park.
The Council voted 9-3 to send the matter back to the Public Works and Services Committee for consideration on funding for the demolition of the building.
Aldermen Melissa Lemke, Jeffrey Peterson and Marcus West all voted against the measure. The same three earlier voted against giving the building historic landmark status.
The move to send the matter back to committee likely only buys The Park about eight days.
By law, the Wisconsin Historical Society has until Jan. 11, 2021, to photograph the old building because it has historical landmark status, which was granted on Dec. 3, 2020.
Bidding
Six companies have submitted bids for the demolition of The Park:
- Azarian Wrecking LLC $199,777.00
- Veit $225,000.00
- Dore & Associates Contracting, Inc $227,600.00
- The MRD Group $236,400.00
- Jaramillo Contractors, Inc $245,000.00
- Vassh Excavating & Grading $248,972.00
Before the voting could be conducted, Coe raised two issues. This first was the potential abatement cost for some of the environmental issues connected to the building, such as asbestos. As it turned out, that has already been contracted out.
The second issue was that
of process.
“I would like this item sent back to committee,” Coe said. “It should not have come before us without having gone through Public Works.”
Mayor Cory Mason countered, saying the matter never needed to go through committee; it was allowed by law to come before the council on a direct referral.
However, Mason conceded, it was also true the City Council could vote to send it back.
Structural engineer
There has been some dispute on the structural integrity of the building: Ken Plaski, the city’s chief building inspector, condemned the building in part due to his concerns in that area.
At the Dec. 15 meeting, Plaski raised an issue that he has raised in the past: The masonry is in such bad condition that it could fly off in a storm and potentially create a hazard on Washington Avenue.
“This building needs so much money to be restored, it’s such a danger now, if there should be a heavy snow load, if there should be a strong wind, you have four sides of that building that could shed its brick façade and come down,” Plaski said.
City Attorney Scott Letteney confirmed the lack of structural integrity represents a potential liability for the city.
If the city knew of the potential danger, took no action and someone were hurt as a result, the injured person could sue the city for damages.
Coe countered that experts brought in by preservation activists disputed that claim, and he wanted to hear the opinion of a structural engineer.
History
The Park has been under a raze order since July 2018. The owner, local resident John Apple, has been able to delay the process of razing the building — first by taking the matter to court and then by seeking a historic landmark designation.
Friends of The Capitol Theater, a group interested in saving the historic building (which was known as The Capitol Theater before becoming The Park), have delayed the raze order by organizing a response from the community to saving the building.
Friends of The Capitol Theater has brought in experts to counter the findings of Plaski, who issued the raze order on the grounds the building is a public hazard.
The group maintains it has accepted pledges from the public toward possible stabilization and restoration of the building.