The only local spot to get acai and pitaya is Refuel, and it's aswirl with superfruit smoothies and bowls

RACINE — Royal blue, bright pink, deep chocolate, vibrant purple. These are only some of the colors that make up the smoothies and acai and pitaya bowls you can find at Refuel, a smoothie café at 3402 Douglas Ave., Racine.
Refuel’s smoothies and bowls are made with fresh, organic ingredients, with nothing in them but “what you see on the menu,” said owner Nadya Aman.
The café opened in October 2019 and shares its space with Urban Fitness Studio. It boasts a menu with both classic smoothie favorites and their own concoctions, including the Green Diesel with banana, spinach and chocolate; and the Tropical Fuel with mango, pineapple, kale and chia seeds, just to name a few ingredients.
But their acai and pitaya bowls — made with superfood fruits acai and pitaya, which have grown in popularity over recent years — take center stage on their menu.
Health fit for Instagram
Acai and pitaya bowls are “basically smoothies, except they are a thicker consistency,” Aman said.
Studies have suggested that acai berries contain antioxidants, and might reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Pitaya, a close relative of dragon fruit, is high in nutrients, containing iron, magnesium and fiber. Refuel adds toppings such as granola, toasted coconut, almonds, fruits, chia seeds and more, creating a colorful, fun-to-eat (but still healthy) experience.
All those ingredients make these bowls perfectly “Instagrammable.” Almost 2 million Instagram posts use #acaibowl as a hashtag. Scrolling through the posts reveals all of the different ways to customize and decorate the bowls.
Refuel’s staff members aren’t shy about coaxing customers in with their pictures of smoothie towers and rainbow bowls, which are posted on Facebook.
“I have learned that while offering fresh menu options can be difficult, it is paramount in maintaining a great product,” Aman said.
Healthy and tasty
Aman was born and raised in Racine, but she moved to California for about four years, she said. She has a passion for personal fitness and living a healthy lifestyle, so living in California was a good fit for her — and it was where she learned about different fruit smoothies and bowls.
“Living out in California, everyone was always active,” Aman said.
Aman found that when she returned to Racine, there was nowhere to get such bowls and smoothies.
“So I wanted to bring it to the community,” she said, adding: “I just really missed the bowls.”
Tina and Alex Walek said their family is comprised of smoothie fanatics.
Tina, who is Alex’s mom, said everyone loves coming together and making their own smoothies at home, but there’s something special about going out and buying one.
“We don’t always buy all the fun ingredients,” Tina said. “Refuel has very unique options. It’s fun to support local, and it makes me proud to see places like this in Racine.”
Alex said she learned of Refuel from a friend. “That’s been the most fun,” Alex said. “I love telling people about this place.”
There have been times, especially during the pandemic, that Aman has thought about closing the café, she said. But since the pandemic has put more of an emphasis on health, Refuel is also becoming more popular in the community.
“I didn’t know what business would be like before I opened, but now, why would I close?” Aman said. “This is healthy, tasty stuff that people need.”
Helping each other
Aman, who has worked 20 years in the service industry — including some time at Mike & Angelo’s Italian Restaurant — and also worked at the HALO Inc. homeless shelter as its volunteer and community outreach coordinator, opened Refuel because she wanted “to be her own boss.”
“Ever since my friend Nadya talked about her dream of opening this business and making it come true, I was so proud of her,” said Kendal Christensen, an employee at Refuel.
Jordan Pier, also an employee, said she has been at Refuel since “day one.” Working at a smaller, local business has taught Pier, currently an accounting student, more about marketing and customer service.
“You have to keep listening to what other people suggest,” Pier said of helping operate the smoothie shop. “We help each other out by listening to suggestions and coming up with our own ideas.”