The only local spot to get acai and pitaya is Refuel, and it's aswirl with superfruit smoothies and bowls

“Living out in California, everyone was always active,” Aman said.

Aman found that when she returned to Racine, there was nowhere to get such bowls and smoothies.

“So I wanted to bring it to the community,” she said, adding: “I just really missed the bowls.”

Tina and Alex Walek said their family is comprised of smoothie fanatics.

Tina, who is Alex’s mom, said everyone loves coming together and making their own smoothies at home, but there’s something special about going out and buying one.

“We don’t always buy all the fun ingredients,” Tina said. “Refuel has very unique options. It’s fun to support local, and it makes me proud to see places like this in Racine.”

Alex said she learned of Refuel from a friend. “That’s been the most fun,” Alex said. “I love telling people about this place.”

There have been times, especially during the pandemic, that Aman has thought about closing the café, she said. But since the pandemic has put more of an emphasis on health, Refuel is also becoming more popular in the community.