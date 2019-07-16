{{featured_button_text}}
The Navy in Action

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Darrias Lewis, foreground, from Racine, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Conner Chambers, from St. Petersburg, Fla., handle the messenger line during a fueling-at-sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville, on board the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. The messenger line is used to feed the fueling probe to the receiving ship during fueling-at-sea operations. The Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the Navy said in a news release.

 TYRA M. CAMPBELL, For the U.S. Navy

