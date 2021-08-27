 Skip to main content
The Nash will not be a bash this weekend. Downtown venue closed due to staffing shortage
alert top story

The Nash will not be a bash this weekend. Downtown venue closed due to staffing shortage

Last summer at the Nash

People dance at The Nash during the first day of Saturday Sounds on the Square, which coincided with the first day of summer, last June. 

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE — No food, no bar and no live music this weekend at The Nash. 

The Nash announced that the bar and restaurant will be temporarily closed starting Friday due to being understaffed. 

“We simply do not have the staff available to provide a high-quality experience at this time,” according to a Friday Facebook post from the restaurant.

A Facebook post shared on social media Thursday said the Nash was looking to hire a line cook, dishwasher, host, servers and bartenders.

The restaurant’s live music events will also be canceled and a re-opening date will soon be announced.

After closing during the pandemic, the Nash reopened May 1.

 

