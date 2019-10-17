{{featured_button_text}}
'THE MOUSETRAP' OPENS AT RTG

Kevin Sustachek as Detective Trotter raises suspicions about who could be the killer at Monkswell Manor while rehearsing a scene with Jim Mallman, Shawn Britten, Kristin Freimark, Philip Evrenaidis, Sara Laney and James Christensen for the Racine Theatre Guild production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” The play opens tonight and continues through Nov. 3 at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

 Michael Steinbach

Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” opens Friday and continues through Nov. 3 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments