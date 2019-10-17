Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” opens Friday and continues through Nov. 3 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
'The Mousetrap' opens Friday at the Racine Theatre Guild
