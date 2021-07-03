CALEDONIA — Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse is known for having a lot of things hung up on its walls.

Whether it’s coffee mugs, art for sale, or a calendar of events, almost every corner of the charming farmhouse-style coffee shop’s got something to look at. But recently, among those dangling trinkets and vintage plaques, several pieces of hanging art have taken over: Signs warning customers to stop illegally downloading content on property.

“Whomever is downloading movies illegally, PLEASE STOP!” the signs read. “My internet is going to be turned off permanently, because of your actions. PLEASE STOP!”

Owners Sue and Scott Brucker are facing copyright infringement strikes from their internet service provider, Spectrum, due to an unknown person illegally downloading content using their Wi-Fi.

As of June 23, they had been hit with 12 infractions — the maximum amount of infractions they can get before their internet is completely shut down, Sue said.

Spectrum itself is not the one enacting the copyright infringement notices, however. It’s Disney. Spectrum just sends the notices on behalf of the conglomerate, the Bruckers said.

Online after hours

In the past, the Bruckers had around one or two copyright infractions, they said. They have owned Mocha Lisa, located at 2825 4 1/2 Mile Rd., since 2009 and have kept free Wi-Fi as a part of their service ever since then.

Since this spring, however, the Bruckers have been getting hit with copyright strikes left and right.

“It’s weekly,” Sue said. “It could be two, three times a week, but it’s a weekly thing.”

The Bruckers don’t know who is doing it. What they do know is what’s being downloaded and when it’s being downloaded.

According to the notices Spectrum has given the Bruckers, the user, or users, is illegally downloading Disney movies and television shows after the coffeehouse’s hours. The Bruckers know nothing about the identity of the downloader beyond an IP address.

Allegedly, the user is downloading new episodes of Disney+ shows like “Loki” and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” as they come out, Scott said. The infractions occur anywhere from 8-9 p.m., give or take. The latest the coffeehouse is open is 5 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it closes at 2 p.m.

“They’re either on the road or my parking lot, wherever they’re doing it,” Sue said. “They could even be on my dock or my yard, wherever you can get the signal from around here.”

Not able to track down who the user is, the Bruckers posted signs throughout the coffeehouse to get the message out there, in case the user happens to walk inside.

“I feel like I’m punishing my regular people for something somebody else is doing,” Sue said. “I know it’s not them. … I don’t know what else I can do. I mean, I’m just at my wit’s end.”

‘At a disadvantage’

“Our job is to provide you with the internet service, what you do with it is your responsibility,” Sue recalled what Spectrum representatives told her.

Kim Haas — state senior director of communications for Charter Communications, which facilitates Spectrum — was initially responsive to questions posed by the Journal Times. But when a reporter told her that the copyright holder was Disney, Haas said, “We don’t have anything to share.”

On the technical side, the Bruckers have upgraded their Wi-Fi services and bolstered their firewall to safeguard against more illegal downloading.

A firewall is installed in a computer to block any malicious software or any unauthorized access to the network, which may give access to important passwords and information.

Currently, customers can access Mocha Lisa’s Wi-Fi through a provided password. The user behind the illegal downloading “knows what they’re doing,” however, Scott said.

The Bruckers can consider putting more restrictions on Wi-Fi usage, with the caveat that users can only be on Wi-Fi for a short amount of time, may have to pay extra to stay on for extended time or may sacrifice connection speed.

“That’s not something we want to pass on to our guests,” Scott said. “When I go to Mocha Lisa, I may have to do this. But when I go to McDonald’s, I just walk in and I’m all good. Now we’re at a disadvantage.”

Policing Wi-Fi?

Scott said the corporations behind the media being misused should be the ones responsible for policing any copyright infringements. In other words, the little guys shouldn’t be getting in trouble for something they can’t control.

“If they (media companies) are actually policing it enough to know somebody is doing this illegally, then they should go after that person,” Sue said. “It shouldn’t have to be up to me to do that.”

Racine Public Library offers free Wi-Fi and free internet on their computers. Librarian Darcy Mohr, head of adult and youth services, said the library has a policy to ensure illegal activity doesn’t occur on their network. But, like the Bruckers, they aren’t able to monitor what their patrons do behind the screen. It’s the patrons’ responsibility.

“It’s a privacy issue when you try to police,” Mohr said of accessing logs of what websites their patrons visit. If someone were to break policy, the library would find out when it’s brought to their attention.

The library rarely sees cases of patrons breaking the rules, Mohr said. But they are able to suspend or restrict a patron from the library if it happens.

Jon Procunier — vice president of Racine County-based e-vergent, which is providing free internet access points across Racine County to increase technological accessibility — said the company uses a high-powered firewall to ensure the connections are clean of any illegal activity.

“Small businesses of the world have been left to their own devices to figure it out,” Procunier said, adding it shouldn’t be that way. “It’s almost like death by a thousand cuts. You learn as you go.”

The Brucks have received much support from their customers after posting on Facebook about their situation. “I just don’t want to upset my customers out here,” Sue said.

