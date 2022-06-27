 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
BADGER BOYS

The man who has funded supported hundreds of Badger Boys State trips for Racine teens dies

  • 0
Our Bus Boys arriving in Eau Claire.jpg

Badger Boys State 2022 attendees from Racine County and Kenosha County schools arrive at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire earlier this month.

 Submitted

RACINE — Hundreds of teen boys over the years have been able to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Badger Boys state, free of charge in large part thanks to one man: John Whaley.

John Whaley headshot

Whaley

While this year’s contingent of Racine County boys were at Badger Boys State for eight days on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Whaley died.

The attorney and U.S. Army veteran died June 6 at the age of 92.

Whaley’s diligence in finding donors and organizing has been central to the annual convention of high school boys from across the state, who across eight days establish their own government in order to learn first-hand about how all three branches of the U.S. government work. All U.S. states have a “Boys State” and all U.S. states have a “Girls State.”

“All through the year he built a network of contributors to contribute to this. He really had this network going up until his final days … I believe it’s incredible that he did that for as many years as he did,” said Steve Anderson, historian and chaplain of American Legion Post 310. “An old-school gentleman … A really class guy.”

People are also reading…

Even to the end of his life, Whaley would come to meetings and speak to members of the Legion about how fundraising was going.

Sixty boys from Racine County and Kenosha County schools went to Badger Boys State earlier this month. John Capriotti, commander of Post 310, said Post 310 supported 20 of them, continuing the post’s tradition of being one of the largest supporters of trips in the state.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney, Netflix, Comcast pledge to cover travel costs for abortions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News