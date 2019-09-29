RACINE — Patty Herrera smoked a cigarette Sunday morning on the stoop outside her home at the corner of Walnut and Cherry streets, overlooking a part of the sidewalk where a man was shot two nights before.
The Racine Police Department have yet to identify the 54-year-old man who was shot Friday night and died after being transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. Police say they have have a “person of interest” in custody; they have not released the identity of the man who was killed.
“At first I thought it was thunder,” Herrera recalled about Friday night. “All of a sudden the police are shining all of their lights in my windows, and I’m like ‘What the hell is that?’ ”
Herrera said she got up and went to the door to see what was happening . Police told her to “get back in the house,” she said, adding that they had their “long rifles out.”
Herrera remembered seeing a pool of blood near the stairs that lead up to her house.
“He tried to come up my stairs,” Herrera said. “I don’t know if he was coming for help or what.”
Herrera said police came to her home early Saturday morning, looking for someone who used her address that might have been linked to the incident. But Herrera said the person the police were looking for did not live there and that she did not know anything else.
Herrera said that in four years of living in the neighborhood, nothing like this has ever happened, and added that the victim was a neighbor of hers.
“The man was real respectful,” Herrera said. “He always said ‘Hi, good morning, good evening,’ whatever. I never had problems with those people.”
She said that, despite the incident, she is not nervous or scared about being in her neighborhood and expresses her condolences to the victim's family.