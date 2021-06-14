RACINE — The Main Project & Cafe is not your run-of-the-mill coffee shop that gets its customer’s names wrong on paper cups. Instead, it’s where customers begin with a smile or saying hello to a stranger and end having a 2-hour conversation with new friends.

When they walk into 1014 State St., residents say they’re walking into their second home, a space to organize and build community.

“It’s a whole vibe,” said Chelsea Powell, 31, a Racine local and daily customer.

Beyond being a coffee shop, the Main Project continues to uphold its mission to uplift and offer after-school programs and services for local youth and families.

Forming a nonprofit organization

The Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St., opened its coffee shop doors back in October to help fund the programs and events the space holds after hours.

Serving a coffee Deontrae Mayfield, the owner and sole employee at the Main Project & Café, serves up a coffee.

“It makes everything keep the lights on,” Deontrae Mayfeld said, owner of the Main Project. “Without having the coffee shop open, we wouldn’t be able to do anything.

Among the services already offered in the shop are a creative writing and reading program for children on Wednesdays, allowing the Kiwanis Club of Racine and two women’s groups from Hope City Church to host meetings, and yoga classes on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Alongside, the Main Project has begun holding pop-up shops for small, local businesses on the last Saturday of every month and private events, such as birthday parties, baby showers and graduation parties on the weekends, being booked up with graduation parties for the next month.

One way Mayfield has been able to build these connections, other than his daily coffee shop customers, is through the power of social media.

“Facebook is a big thing. Most people see us on Facebook and see the things we do,” he said. “We throw something out there and people gravitate to it.”

However, the Main Project continues to have bigger ambitions. Mayfield said he has spent the past few months in the process of filing to become a nonprofit organization.

Chelsea Powell, managing director of Higher Expectations of Racine County, has been volunteering her free time and knowledge to assist Mayfield on this journey for half a year.

“(Mayfield) has been filing to be a nonprofit separate from the coffee shop called ‘Main Project Community,’” said Powell. “We really have the infrastructure to turn all that community work to something that can sustain.”

Even if it isn’t officially a nonprofit yet, The Main Project has gone through the process of establishing a board, board rules, bylaws and a bank account. The Main Project expects to add more programs, from computer lessons to sewing classes to automotive classes.

“It’s becoming what it always wanted to be,” said Powell.

Group of children writing Four students, all family members, attended the Main Project's weekly after-school creative writing and reading program. The students are resp…

Finding their voices

Wanda Minued gives a family of four students a freewriting prompt based on the book they were currently reading, Forged by Fire, a novel focusing on an African American child grappling with the death of his aunt. The prompt was “Who’s one person who’s been a lifeline in their lives,” and the students got to writing within the notebooks and pens provided to them.

“Don’t be scared if you feel like your writing isn’t as good as others. It’s freewriting,” said Minued, Deontrae’s mother and a former English teacher at Gilmore Middle School.

Minued is one of three volunteers that instructs the after-school creative writing and reading program.

Matinike McMillian, a mother of a first-grader, said her son has been significantly benefited from this program, having her child on track with reading and writing with the older students attending the classes.

“To have this quality impact to help him in the future is such a good thing,” said McMillian.

Mayfield and Powell find that everyone who walks into the Main Project’s doors are being directly impacted by the space. She called it a “no judgment, free zone.”

Elvira Ortega Elvira Ortega, an initial assessment specialist, is a frequent customer at the Main Project and Café. She stands in front of one of the many s…

In the corner, Mayfield pointed out Elvira Ortega, Leanna Johnson, JoAnn Garnett and Racine Unified School Board Member Auntavia Jackson. He was eavesdropping on them, as they were in the process of forming a small women’s support group.

Johnson mentioned: “Coming here, it’s like a mental health break for me.”

Future goals

Mayfield still has some milestones he wants to accomplish, for the short-term and the long-term.

He has worked as the sole employee, with assistance from his mother, since the coffee shop opened. However, Mayfield is in the works of improving the shop’s kitchen in the next 30 days; after that, he will be on the lookout for employees.

Long-term, he wants this space to be like the Racine County Workforce Solutions building on Taylor Avenue, a place with a surplus of resources and services.

Until then, he will continue being motivated by the everyday work he does and the support he receives from his community.

“Once we get to where we need to be, in what we’re trying to do,” said Mayfield. “We will make a difference in somebody’s life on a regular basis.”

