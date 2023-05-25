Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT PLEASANT— New dog, so many new tricks.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has a new K-9 officer.

Aspen, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, has joined the department as a patrol dog.

Originally born in Slovakia, Aspen is handled by MPPD officer Zach Giovannoni, who joined the department 2019.

Aspen is a patrol dog dual-trained in narcotics, article and people detection and handler protection.

Aspen was selected from about 35 pups to become a police dog in the states by Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. He went through a six-week training course before meeting Giovannoni and had an additional six weeks of training before coming to Mount Pleasant.

Giovannoni said he picked Aspen over the dogs at the kennel because of how relaxed Aspen could be when he was not doing apprehension work.

“The other ones, they had a higher drive, seemed to be more intense,” Giovannoni said. “For what I was looking for, both for at work and at home, I didn’t want a super intense dog 24/7.”

In the training, Aspen was taught to detect the odor of cocaine, heroin and meth.

“When he’s doing a free sniff on a car or a building or whatever, he smells the odor of it,” Giovannoni said. “(If detected) he will show alert behavior that shows that it’s either in the vehicle or has been in the vehicle.”

Aspen is ball-rewarded, meaning when he finds narcotics, people or other things he is looking for, he is rewarded with a toy ball. Aspen is conditioned to equate the smell of narcotics with his toy; in his mind he is looking for his ball, not drugs.

Aspen is required to do a minimum of 16 hours of training a month in order to keep his skills honed, a goal that is easily met by the two.

Another part of Aspen’s training includes making sure Giovannoni is safe by being alert at all times. Aspen will notice if someone undetected by the officer approaches their squad car.

“He’s an inquisitive little man,” Giovannoni said.

Giovannoni said that Aspen’s alert behavior is indicated his ears. They’re relaxed and sideways when he does not detect anything but will perk up when he is alerted.

The new patrol dog will take over for K-9 Officer Ares, who died last October.

This is Giovannoni’s first time being a K-9 handler, but he said he grew up around dogs and was a secondary caretaker when MPPD Sgt. Eric Giese, Ares’ former handler, took vacation.

Giese now returns the favor and watches Aspen in Givannoni’s absence, considering himself an “adoptive uncle” to Aspen.

Giese called the seven years he spent working with Ares the “best experience” he had working as a police officer. He also said that Aspen’s personality and relaxed nature reminds him of his former patrol partner.

“It is nice,” Giese said. “So far, being a young dog, he has a lot of attributes, the same as Ares. He’s a very clearheaded dog.”

Aspen lives with Giovannoni full-time.

“He is crated at home, but he will have an outdoor kennel,” Giovannoni said.

Another adjustment for Aspen was the hours he would need to be awake, as Givannoni works third shift for the department. Giovannoni said with a laugh that this led to a couple nights of watching the new police dog doze off in the squad car.

Like other municipalities, MPPD’s K-9 unit is funded solely by donations.

For Pets’ Sake Vet Clinic Inc., 9000 Charles St., donates veterinary care to Aspen, and Mano Fencing is sponsoring the dog by building a kennel for him outside of Giovannoni’s home.

Eventually, once the two are more seasoned and have worked together longer, Giovannoni would like to take Aspen to meet-and-greets in area schools.

“We’re really new in the game still,” Giovannoni said. “I’m slowly trying to socialize him.”

Giovannoni continued to say that he wants to see how Aspen does with people and how he will react due to the training he has received.

Giovanoni also hopes that Aspen’s relaxed nature can serve as an “ice breaker” at community outreach events, more than typical patrol dogs in the past.

“Most people like dogs,” Giovannoni said. “There is some people are deathly afraid of dogs, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Being that he’s a little bit more relaxed around people, unless he needs to be used as that tool, I think he can be that ice breaker.”

While he may still be a puppy in his mind, Giovannoni said it’s nice working with Aspen because as he ages, he will become more accustomed to his role as a patrol dog.

“Every day is a new day, a new adventure and something new to learn,” Giovannoni said about his new position as Aspen’s handler.

