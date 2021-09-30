The life of Vevlon Days-Kimmons: Racine's first-ever black alderwoman

She also campaigned for more black police officers. Al Days became a police officer and rose to the rank of deputy chief.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

“Our mom was kind of a rabble rouser,” he said with a chuckle. “She knew her cause, and what she wanted to do, what she felt was right, and these were the things she instilled in us."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gracie was raised with little education, but she went on to obtain an education for herself, and to impress upon her children the importance of school.

Days-Kimmons would become the first person in her family to graduate with a college degree. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in adult education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Her career choices frequently led her to positions where she would be in a position to help people, including her time as the director of the George Bray Community Center (now the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA), 924 Center St.