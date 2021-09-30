The life of Vevlon Days-Kimmons: Racine's first-ever black alderwoman

RACINE — Her life was rich with important firsts: the first person in her family to earn a college degree and the first African American woman to sit on the Racine City Council.
She was kind but tough when she had to be, as when she fought back against critics of the Alternatives to Prison program, which she coordinated.
Vevlon Days-Kimmons, 69, died on Sept. 23 after a lifetime of kicking down barriers, lifting up those who needed a hand, and giving unconditional love to friends and family.
“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Vevlon Days-Kimmons,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “She served this community so long and so well in a variety of capacities.
“Vevlon's grace and wisdom will be sorely missed — Godspeed.”
Remembering Vevlon
Al Days, a younger brother of Days-Kimmons, spoke of her as a civic-minded woman who sought to speak for those who could not speak for themselves.
She was a petite woman, perhaps 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds. She was once featured in The Journal Times because a severe windstorm prevented her from crossing the street in December 1990.
Despite her small stature, her brother said she leaves a giant legacy.
Growing up
Days-Kimmons was one of six siblings whose parents left Mississippi in the 1950s looking for a better life in the North. She and her siblings were born and raised in Racine, on Memorial Drive.
Their father, Willie Days, a veteran of World War II in the European theater, worked hard at American Motors in Kenosha as well as odd jobs to support the family.
Gracie Days, their mother, was a business owner. Some longtime Racine residents may remember Gracie’s Record Shop, a record store on Memorial Drive specializing in rhythm and blues.
It was from her mother that Days-Kimmons learned the importance of civic duty, racial justice and community engagement, Al Days said.
Gracie took her children to marches for civil rights as well as city council meetings where she spoke out about the importance of community centers and other outlets for urban youth.
She also campaigned for more black police officers. Al Days became a police officer and rose to the rank of deputy chief.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
“Our mom was kind of a rabble rouser,” he said with a chuckle. “She knew her cause, and what she wanted to do, what she felt was right, and these were the things she instilled in us."
Gracie was raised with little education, but she went on to obtain an education for herself, and to impress upon her children the importance of school.
Days-Kimmons would become the first person in her family to graduate with a college degree. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in adult education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Her career choices frequently led her to positions where she would be in a position to help people, including her time as the director of the George Bray Community Center (now the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA), 924 Center St.
Days-Kimmons also was the coordinator for the Alternatives to Incarceration program and helped establish the ankle bracelet-monitoring system in Racine County in 1990, helping to reduce incarceration time.
Later in life she became a social worker with Racine County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center.
All good things
Mike Shields, a former alderman and friend of Days-Kimmons, said she would be remembered for kindness and generosity.
“She is a legend for the way she treated people,” he said.
She was one to really listen, Shields explained, and provide productive feedback. He also remembered her as busy — busy serving the community, active in the NAACP and the Racine Urban League, and numerous committees.
“She was always helping other people,” Hill added. “And she was genuinely a good person.”
Former Mayor Jim Smith was serving when Days-Kimmons was appointed to the City Council in 1987 and served into 1988.
He said: “After the interviews of the interested candidates, she won and was appointed, and she definitely had my vote.”
Smith remembered Days-Kimmons for her dedication to her work, someone who was always prepared for every council meeting.
“It was a delight to serve the city with her,” Smith concluded.
Bob Turner, currently president of Racine's Police and Fire Commission, served on the City Council from 1976 to 2011 and remembers Days-Kimmons well.
Having served with more than 70 aldermen, he said he does not remember them all. “But her, she stood out because she was very engaged,” Turner said. “She was a good alderman, very dedicated.”
“When she spoke at City Council, people listened to her because she was energetic, had lots of good ideas, and she wanted to give back to the community,” he said. “She didn’t say much, but when she did it was something of substance."
Even in committee, Turner continued, Days-Kimmons did her homework, which made her a more effective alderman.