The late astronaut and Horlick High School graduate Laurel Salton Clark’s mother and stepfather, Dr. Richard “Dick” and Marge Brown, were killed in a traffic accident Wednesday in Tucson, Ariz. — just days after each were able to see most of their children.
The Browns, for whom their marriage was a second for each, moved to the Racine area when Laurel was a high school freshman or sophomore. Marge’s children attended Horlick and Richard Brown had a private medical practice in the Racine area. The couple lived here until 2001 or 2002.
Clark, who became a medical doctor and astronaut, died along with her six fellow crew members in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster on Feb. 1, 2003. (Among other honors Clark has received, the Dr. Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain, at 43 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine, is named for her.)
Clark and her widower, Jon Clark, have a son, Iaian Clark; they live in Houston.
Dan Salton, Laurel Clark’s brother, said Friday the three-vehicle crash that killed their mother and stepfather occurred at about 9 a.m. Wednesday at a major intersection in Tucson. At the time, the Browns were returning from an appointment with their dog, Orion, who the couple had named for Laurel’s favorite constellation.
Salton said the one thing that is clear about the crash is that the Browns’ car was struck extremely hard. Dick died at the scene, and Marge succumbed to her injuries at a hospital the same day.
Orion was taken to a veterinary hospital but had to be euthanized because of a spinal injury, Salton said.
The family learned the news at about 9 that night, he said.
The sad news about the Browns was somewhat softened by the connections they made with their children last weekend. Marge flew to Madison for the dedication of a new UW house named in Laurel’s honor, Salton said. Dan and his sister Lynne and other family members were there with her.
Meanwhile, all three of Dick’s sons visited him there last weekend, Salton said.
“Our big comfort was that they both got to spend the last weekend with their kids,” he said.
Neither Dick nor Marge had wanted a slow decline in a nursing home, Salton added.
The family will hold a local memorial service for the Browns at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave., where the couple had been active members.
